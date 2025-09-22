PTF Lab and Lights Out Sports Announce First Live Deployment of Virtual Advertising in MMA Using Handheld and Jib Cams

Virtual Ads Go Live in MMA: First Real-Time Sponsorship with Handheld and Jib Cameras

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTF Lab , a US-based technology company specializing in AI and computer vision for sports broadcasts, in collaboration with Lights Out Sports, founded by former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman, has announced the first documented commercial use of real-time virtual advertising during a live MMA event. The activation marks a notable advancement in broadcast sponsorship technology, especially within the context of combat sports.During the latest Lights Out Xtreme Fighting broadcast, virtual sponsor branding was integrated directly into the live feed using PTF Lab’s proprietary platform. The implementation featured real-time overlays across multiple camera types, including handheld and jib, and is believed to be the first of its kind in a live MMA setting.The system successfully maintained realistic visuals under the challenges of rapid motion, lighting changes, and dynamic angles, with virtual ads appearing consistently and stably throughout the event.“We believe this is a breakthrough not only for our organization, but for how live sports events can be monetized moving forward,” said Shawne Merriman, founder of Lights Out Sports.In addition to the technical milestone, the event introduced a per-minute sponsorship model, allowing brands to reserve ad visibility for specific fights, rounds, or time segments. This modular approach may offer new commercial flexibility for event organizers and sponsors.“Our goal was to prove that high-quality virtual branding is possible even in the most unpredictable live environments,” said Isa Mutaliev, CEO of PTF Lab. “This event provided the clearest validation of that to date.”Following this deployment, PTF Lab and Lights Out Sports plan to expand the use of the platform to other formats, including additional sports and live event categories.For media inquiries or partnership discussions, visit https://ptf-lab.com About PTF LabPTF Lab develops AI-powered technologies for virtual advertising and AR integrations in live sports. The platform enables real-time sponsor logo placement and replacement across multi-camera broadcasts, supporting both traditional and OTT workflows.About Lights Out SportsLights Out Sports, founded by Shawne Merriman, operates the Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) promotion. The organization focuses on high-impact MMA events and continues to explore innovations in sports production and fan engagement.

