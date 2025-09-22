Davidson County Caregiver Arrested, Charged with Theft, Identity Theft, and Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Person

DAVIDSON COUNTY – A former Nashville caregiver has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In May, following a referral from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services, agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, from May 26th to May 27th, Eric Scott (DOB 12/21/1998) used the bank card and personal information of an individual in his care to make fraudulent withdrawals, purchases, and other transactions.

On Thursday, special agents, with assistance from the Metro Nashville Police Department, arrested Scott and charged him with one count of Theft of Property Over $1,000, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card Over $1,000, one count of Identity Theft, and one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Person Over $1,000. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $17,500 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,782,912 for federal Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,594,302 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

