European Travel Secures Triple International Award Nominations for 2025

European Travel honored with three global award nominations, showcasing excellence in corporate travel across Africa and beyond.

BAMAKO, BAMAKO, MALI, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Travel , a corporate travel solutions provider, has been nominated in three international award categories for 2025. The nominations highlight the organization’s commitment to delivering reliable and innovative travel services across Africa and internationally.The NominationsEuropean Travel has been shortlisted in the following categories:Best Business Travel Agency in Africa – Best of Best Africa 2025 AwardsBest Corporate Travel Company – International Travel Awards 2025World CEO Award – Golden Tree Awards 2025Each nomination reflects a different dimension of the company’s work: dedication to addressing corporate travel needs across Africa, the ability to manage complex global travel programs, and the leadership of its founders, Mr. Vishal Tewani and Mr. Pawan Tewani.Leadership Perspectives“Our nominations are a reflection of the trust that clients have placed in European Travel,” said Mr. Vishal Tewani, Founder and CEO of European Travel. “Business travel goes beyond logistics —it is about enabling success stories. These recognitions belong to clients, the team, and everyone who shares the vision of putting African corporate travel on the global map.”Mr. Pawan Tewani, Co-Founder and CEO, added:“European Travel was founded with the mission of making corporate travel seamless, reliable, and innovative. Being recognized internationally shows that this mission resonates widely. What matters most, however, is the continued support of clients and partners.”Significance of the RecognitionThe nominations are viewed as an important milestone in the company’s journey. They symbolize years of effort, collaboration, and the confidence demonstrated by organizations and professionals who rely on European Travel for business mobility.Voting InformationAs part of the awards process, stakeholders are invited to cast votes. European Travel considers the voting process an opportunity for industry participants and partners to recognize the contribution of African corporate travel on a global stage.Voting links:Best Corporate Travel CompanyBest CEO – Travel & Tourism Best Business Travel AgencyAbout European TravelEuropean Travel provides corporate travel solutions designed to support businesses with reliable, efficient, and technology-driven services. With a strong presence in Africa and international partnerships, the company continues to expand its networks to deliver seamless travel experiences for professionals worldwide.For more information, visit: www.european-travels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.