World-Class Dancers from Riverdance and Lord of The Dance to Kickoff NYC’s Holiday Season with A Celtic Christmas

NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Jingle Jigs. Reels a Treat.” – The Newcastle Herald“Virtuoso Irish fiddle playing from one of the greatest violinists I have ever seen… Principal Dancer Gavin Shevlin delivered a remarkable and dizzying display of step dance that would even make Fred Astaire look up and take notice.” - All that Dazzles“Brimming with boundless energy, Gavin Shevlin pulls off astonishing moves I’ve never even seen Flatley perform.” - Musical Theatre MusingsA Taste of Ireland Opens the Holiday SeasonWith a Strictly Limited Engagement ofA CELTIC CHRISTMASWorld-Class Irish Dancers and Holiday Magic Return to New York CityNovember 1 – November 13At Sheen Center for Thought & CultureThe Unforgettable Holiday Production Featuring an All-Star Lineup of World Champion Dancers from Riverdance and Lord of The Dance Transports Audiences to a Snow-Dusted Ireland,Where Classic Carols, Vibrant Music, and Dazzling Dance Bring the Festive Season to LifeFresh off the heels of their West End Debut, A Taste of Ireland, the vibrant, live music stage production that celebrates Irish music, dance, storytelling, and wit, today announced that it will kick off the holiday season in New York City, with A Celtic Christmas a joy-filled celebration of Irish culture and Christmas cheer. Featuring an all-star lineup of World Champion dancers from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, this global sensation immerses audiences in a traditional Celtic landscape, where the magic of an Irish Christmas transports them to a world of wonder and where vibrant music and dance embody the heartbeat of the festive season.Directed and produced by National Irish Dance Champion Brent Pace (Gaelforce Dance) and Irish Dance World Champion Ceili Moore (Lord of the Dance), with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland will run November 1 – November 13 at Sheen Center’s Loreto Theatre, 18 Bleecker St. Tickets range from $44-$114. For more information, visit: ATasteofIrelandShow.com A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, features world renowned dancers Gavin Shevlin (2x World Champion, Formerly of Lord of the Dance & Riverdance, London's West End, Off-Broadway), Julia O'Rourke (a Long Island native and 5x World Champion, London's West End), Alliyah O'Hare (9x World Champion, Formerly of Lord of the Dance, London's West End), Megan McGinley (Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician of the Year, featured in the film “TRAD”, formerly of Lord of the Dance, London's West End), along with Cian Walsh (World Championship Runner Up, London's West End), Liam Fitzgerald (Off-Broadway, London's West End, National Champion), Isaac Loxley (London's West End, National Champion), Michael Roberson (London's West End), Dillon D'Amore (London's West End), Enda Keane, Brittany Pymm (London's West End), Ella Giammichele (Off Broadway and London's West End), Jessica Miller (World Championship Runner Up, Formerly of Lord of the Dance: Feet of Flames), Fiona Shanley (London's West End, Performed with Riverdance), and Natalie Wagner. Musicians include Charlie Galloway (Banjo - Talisk, Off-Broadway), Aaron O'Grady (Guitar), and Megan McGinley (Fiddle).The production’s creative team is led by Brent Pace (Director & Choreographer), and Ceili Moore (Assistant Director and Producer). James Fischer joins as Associate Producer alongside Tyler Watkins, who is Assistant Producer and Video Designer. Music is composed by Charlie Galloway. Ben Ling is the Technical Coordinator. Lighting design is by Meika Clark. Set design is by Gavin Leahy and Brent Pace. The creative team also includes Gavin Shevlin as Dance Captain, Sean Higgins as Videographer, Daniel DeMello as Press Representative, and Brittany Pymm overseeing Social Media Management.With a soundtrack of classic carols, high-energy Irish tunes, and moving ballads, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, envelops audiences in the warmth and wonder of a snow-dusted Ireland. Through dazzling choreography and heartfelt storytelling, the show bridges generations, uniting families, couples, and friends in an unforgettable holiday experience.A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland follows Oisín, a humble man from the rugged hills of Tyrone, and Ava, a spirited young woman from an affluent family in Athenry. Their unlikely romance unfolds through fiery dance battles, mistletoe magic, and a triumphant Christmas Eve ball, creating a holiday story brimming with love, joy, and community.“Our goal is to make every audience feel as though they’ve stepped into a living, breathing Irish holiday celebration,” says co-producer and headliner Ceili Moore. “We want families to walk away uplifted, connected, and full of the magic that only live performance can bring.”Performances are on:Friday, November 1 – 2:00 PM & 8:00 PMSaturday, November 2 – 3:00 PMTuesday, November 4 – 7:00 PMThursday, November 6 – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PMFriday, November 7 – 7:00 PMSaturday, November 8 – 2:00 PM & 8:00 PMSunday, November 9 – 3:00 PMTuesday, November 11 – 7:00 PMWednesday, November 12 – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PMThursday, November 13 - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PMHaving made its New York premiere in March 2024, A Taste of Ireland is more than a show. It’s a memory in the making, filled with laughter, love, and jaw-dropping talent that will stay with you long after the final bow – and with over one hundred and fifty 5-star Facebook reviews and over 200,000 followers, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland promises 100% live singing and dancing as it bridges the gap between energetic folk music, Irish dance, and modern tap styles.Don’t miss your chance to see this magical show as it tours the USA for a strictly limitedseason. Get your tickets now before they sell out.###

