Fintech Peloton Technologies selected as payments partner to British Columbia’s largest Christmas Market

Peloton Technologies is set to power the Shipyards Christmas Market again this year, bringing seamless payments to all market vendors and their customers.

Working with Peloton is a win for both market organizers and our vendors. It is ideal to have a trusted partner who can take care of everything payments so we can focus on running a great event.” — Erin Chamberlain, Partner at Parfait Productions

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Technologies and Parfait Productions Inc., organizer of the Shipyards Christmas Market , today announced a partnership to power vendor payments at BC’s largest holiday market. The Victoria-based fintech will supply the payments hardware and software for more than 100 vendors selling their goods and services to an expected 350,000 visitors at this year’s market.“Peloton has powered small business payments across the country for the last decade,” said Craig Attiwill, Founder & CEO of Peloton Technologies. “It’s a blast to do this for the many local businesses setting up booths at the market during such a festive time of the year.”This is Peloton’s second year as payments partner to the Shipyards Christmas Market. Peloton enables payments from the point-of-sale to the back office and - this year - will supply, service and support Shipyards vendors with check-out options from Clover. Ranked globally as best-in-class small business POS, Peloton is bringing vendors the Clover Flex and Clover Mini and an array of Clover software. These options will bring much needed speed and flexibility for vendors at the market, critical at such a busy time.“Working with Peloton is a win for both market organizers and our vendors,” said Erin Chamberlain, Partner at Parfait Productions. “It is ideal to have a trusted partner who can take care of everything payments so we can focus on running a great event. At the same time, our vendors can rely on Peloton for fast, seamless and reliable payments, which means they can focus on the customer."The Shipyard’s Christmas Market runs from November 28 to December 24, 2025 at The Shipyards, in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale. Following European Christmas Market tradition, the market is free, with the intention of making things a little easier for single parents and low-income families.For more information on Peloton payments for markets, events and charitable initiatives visit: peloton-technologies.com/events-markets 30 -About Peloton TechnologiesAt Peloton Technologies, our mission is to make all payments simple and efficient. We’re making that happen through the development of our complete commerce solution. We believe organizations should be free to spend more time on what they set out to do and less time handling payments. With a decade of R&D and real-world application, Peloton Technologies is the leading Canadian finTech providing small to medium businesses with access to the global market. For more information, visit www.peloton-technologies.com

