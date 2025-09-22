Veterans build health and camaraderie through 6-Service Challenge

Veterans across the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) community took steps toward better health and renewed connection this spring during the second annual 6-Service Challenge, a 10-week physical activity initiative that blended friendly inter-service competition with long-term wellness support.

More than 110 Veterans representing all six branches of the military joined the challenge, increasing their daily activity, forming healthy habits, and reconnecting with one another through weekly walks and Whole Health visits.

The challenge was open to any Veteran enrolled in VA health care at CVAMC, and many were returning from the 2024 program. One Veteran reflected on the steady changes brought on by the program, noting, “It doesn’t take much to increase your activity over time.” For many, even routine tasks became an opportunity for movement.

Steps to connection and wellness

While tracking steps through a smartwatch was a key feature, the impact extended far beyond numbers. Veterans reported real changes in energy, nutrition and sleep. Several participants shared that they had started drinking water first thing in the morning and shifted toward a better diet, with “less starches, more salads.” Others spoke of “walking with purpose and aspiration,” as the structure and support of the challenge gave daily movement new meaning.

Veterans emphasized the motivation that came from seeing fellow service members showing up each week. “The benefit of connecting with other Veterans—to continue support—was huge,” one participant said. Another put it more bluntly: “Sitting on the couch is waiting for the undertaker.”

Practicing healthy habits

The challenge concluded with the VA2K Walk & Roll during the week of May 12, with the main celebration and Whole Health Fair taking place at the CVAMC on May 14. Veterans who completed at least 10 Whole Health group visits received a commemorative Challenge Coin, a symbol of their commitment and progress.

The program was supported by the Digital and Remote Health Center and VA Office of Connected Care, with a mission not only to engage Veterans in meaningful health behaviors but also to create a space for long-term community and accountability.

With more than 110 participants, including 75 first timers, and 65 Veterans earning their Wellness Coin, the 2025 6-Service Challenge made its mark—one step at a time.

Learn more

As VA advances its mission to improve health care for Veterans, the Digital and Remote Health Center for Innovation and VA Office of Connected Care play a critical role in shaping a future focused on improved outcomes for those who have served. Discover more about their impactful work by visiting their websites.