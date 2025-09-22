Submit Release
SOBA New Jersey Expands Addiction Treatment Services to Address Sleeping Pill Misuse

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab is now offering specialized treatment programs for individuals struggling with dependence on prescription sleeping pills. With a mix of detox, inpatient, outpatient, and sober living options, SOBA provides comprehensive care for those seeking lasting recovery.

Understanding Sleeping Pill Addiction
Sleeping pills are often prescribed to help with insomnia, anxiety, or other conditions, but misuse can quickly lead to dependence. Certain medications, especially benzodiazepine-based prescriptions, carry a high risk of tolerance, withdrawal, and addiction if not taken as directed. Non-benzodiazepine options, melatonin-based prescriptions, and some antidepressants also pose risks when used improperly.

Left untreated, long-term use and misuse of sleeping pills can result in serious health effects such as memory problems, depression, slowed breathing, and even increased risks of dementia and accidental injury.

SOBA New Jersey’s Treatment Approach
SOBA’s sleeping pill addiction program is designed to help clients safely withdraw under medical supervision while addressing the root causes of dependence. Services include:

Detoxification with medical oversight to manage withdrawal safely.
Inpatient care for structured, around-the-clock support.
Outpatient treatment to provide flexibility while continuing recovery.
Sober living programs to reinforce healthy habits in a supportive environment.

About SOBA New Jersey
Since 2014, SOBA New Jersey has been a leader in addiction and mental health treatment. Offering detox, residential care, outpatient programs, and sober living, SOBA is committed to individualized treatment strategies that help clients achieve lasting recovery and wellness.

