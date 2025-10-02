Camp Rising Sun Celebrates a 95-Year Legacy of Enduring Impact

Young people from around the world unite at Camp Rising Sun Campers at CRS in the 1950s, along with founder, Freddie Jonas (front center).

More than a summer camp, CRS is an arena for diplomacy, diversity, and ethical leadership in action

At a time when divisions in our world can feel sharper than ever, Camp Rising Sun reminds us of a different possibility” — Barrington Fulton, Executive Director, LAJF

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camp Rising Sun (CRS), a unique full-scholarship summer leadership program that has shaped young leaders for nearly a century, proudly marks its 95th anniversary this year, a testament to its enduring mission to unite young people from around the world and foster lifelong bonds of empathy and service.Founded in 1930 by businessman and philanthropist George E. Jonas, affectionately known as "Freddie," Camp Rising Sun was established to nurture bright young individuals, regardless of their financial background, fostering character, intellectual growth, and lifelong bonds. Operated by the Louis August Jonas Foundation (LAJF), Camp Rising Sun still remains dedicated to cultivating in promising youth a lifelong commitment to compassionate and responsible leadership. This includes fostering an appreciation of diversity, expanding intellectual horizons, and promoting a philosophy of living to serve society.Jonas believed 15 to be a perfect age for encouraging ethics and societal leadership. The Camp Rising Sun experience is characterized by camper-led activities from engaging workshops and cultural discussions on topics like social justice, traditional crafts or philosophy, to projects like woodworking and gardening, and preparing meals and creating art together. These hands-on endeavors, alongside intentional shared experiences, foster deep connections and introduce participants to the importance of honoring wisdom in a community.In 95 years, CRS has had more than 6,500 alumni across the globe. In that time it’s expanded from its first campus, created in 1930, to integrating campers of diverse racial backgrounds and nationalities, opening a second campus in 1989 to serve girls, and even launching programs abroad. During the COVID 19 pandemic, it launched a virtual program, The Ethical Leadership Experience (TELE), reaching young people who might not otherwise be able to attend Camp in person. In 2025, CRS and TELE served 200+ participants from more than 40 countries.The diverse environment encourages profound conversations on sensitive topics, pushing young people to understand different worldviews. Journalist Kate McCormick, an alumna from 1999 and 2000, vividly recalled girls from countries in conflict, such as Israel and Palestine, learning to share their experiences. McCormick stressed, "Camp Rising Sun prepared me, grounded me in the principles of ethics in leadership and the mission to take my skills and use them across the globe for good." Carl Manalo, Superintendent of Bronx High Schools, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Understanding our common humanity is something that doesn't always happen in spaces like a regular summer camp, but it will happen at Camp Rising Sun."Alumni: A Legacy of Global ImpactCamp Rising Sun’s influence reverberates through the lives of its alumni, many of whom have pursued careers in public service and social impact. U.S. diplomat Matthew Nimetz, who mediated the Macedonia naming dispute for 25 years in the former Yugoslavia, reflected on the program's enduring power: "It’s interesting to think that a summer camp had no less of an impact, and I was only there for a few weeks when I was 15," he said, adding that campers are "armed with what Freddie called the ‘spirit of giving’ – that you have an obligation in life to do things for others and to act and lead with ethics that consider the welfare of others."Dr. Richard Gibbs, co-founder of the San Francisco Free Clinic, found that Camp instilled in him a "passion to help others" and he highlighted its ideal timing for impact: "It's the perfect age for encouraging two things: one, ethics, which was built into the experience, and two, getting you to think about what kind of leadership you might assume in society.”Minnesota State Representative Kaozouapa “Liz” Lee, the first Asian and first woman elected to St. Paul’s Eastside district, found Camp’s "servant leadership" concept crucial to her political approach. "Camp Rising Sun now calls this 'ethical leadership,' and what better tool to be equipped with as a politician — not just a moral compass, but also a way of approaching each policy question facing my constituents and the state as a whole.”The bonds formed at Camp Rising Sun extend well beyond the summer, creating a powerful global network. Carl Manalo shared, "There’s a brotherhood and sisterhood there that’s generational… because I can go to different places in the world and have a place to stay, even if I didn't go to Camp with them.”Barrington Fulton, LAJF’s Executive Director, said: "At a time when divisions in our world can feel sharper than ever, Camp Rising Sun reminds us of a different possibility, one where young people come together across cultures, languages, and backgrounds to learn from one another. For 95 years, CRS has shown that when curiosity replaces fear, and empathy replaces mistrust, true leadership can flourish. That legacy is as vital today as it has ever been.”About Camp Rising Sun:Founded in 1930, Camp Rising Sun is operated by the Louis August Jonas Foundation (LAJF). Its mission is to develop a lifelong commitment to compassionate and responsible leadership in promising young people for the betterment of their communities and the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.