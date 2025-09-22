OHRV Rollover in Alton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

September 22, 2025

Alton, NH – On September 21, 2025, at 10:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an OHRV accident with injury in Alton. Charles Hooper Jr., 39, of Wolfeboro, NH, was operating a side-by-side on private property when he lost control and flipped the machine over.

During the accident, three passengers were thrown from the side-by-side. Jordan Henderson, 25, of Farmington, NH, and Athena Coleman, 24, of Barrington, NH, were unharmed in the accident. Justin Page, 24, of Middleton, NH, sustained injuries from the accident and was transported by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, where he was treated.

At the time of the accident, none of the occupants were wearing any safety equipment. Speed and reckless operation appear to be contributing factors. NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always wear proper safety equipment and to ride within your capabilities, especially with passengers.