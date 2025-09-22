Fatal ATV Crash in Sandwich
CONTACT:
Lt. Bradley Morse
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
September 22, 2025
Sandwich, NH – On Sunday, September 21, 2025, shortly after 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash at the power lines near Foss Flats Road in Sandwich. Along with Conservation Officers, members of the Sandwich Fire and Police Departments, Tamworth Fire Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The operator of the ATV was a 47-year-old man from Nashua, NH. He was assessed on scene by responders and unfortunately he had sustained a serious fatal injury as a result of the crash.
The incident is under investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. No further details are available at this time.
New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders that accidents do happen, even to experienced riders. It is important to protect yourself by always wearing a helmet and other safety gear.
