MPD Makes Arrest in Atlantic Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, at approximately 10:58 p.m., the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute over money in the rear of the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired a single shot in the victim’s direction. The victim was uninjured.

Officers located the suspect a short time later and placed him under arrest. 39-year-old Alonzo Hinton, of Southeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25144237

###