Allergy Immunotherapy Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allergy Immunotherapy Market Growth:The global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033.Increased prevalence of allergens and high consumption of tobacco that can induce several allergies drive the growth of the global allergy treatment market. However, patent expiries, competition from generic drugs, and availability of alternative and complementary therapy hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness among patients regarding food allergies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the next few years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10241 Prime determinants of growthRise in prevalence of allergy cases and surge in focus on personalized medicine are the major factors that drive the growth of the allergy immunotherapy market. However, the risk of side effects hinders market growth. Moreover, increase in focus on advancements in immunotherapy treatments offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global allergy immunotherapy market.Segment HighlightsThe subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) segment held the highest market share in 2023.By type Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is widely accepted due to its proven efficacy in reducing allergy symptoms and long-term benefits. Administered via regular injections, SCIT gradually desensitizes the immune system to allergens, offering sustained relief even after treatment ends. Its established safety profile, backed by extensive clinical research, makes it a preferred choice among allergists for managing severe allergic conditions.Prevalence of allergic rhinitisThe rise in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis significantly contributes to the allergy immunotherapy market growth. Increasing cases drive the demand for effective long-term treatments, such as immunotherapy, which offers sustained relief compared to symptomatic treatments, leading to greater adoption and market expansion.Hospitals pharmacies the major distributors of Allergy immunotherapyHospital pharmacies play a crucial role in distributing allergy immunotherapy, ensuring patients receive proper treatment. They dispense allergen extracts, manage inventory, and provide expert guidance on administration. Their accessibility and expertise make them primary sources for patients undergoing allergy treatment, ensuring safe and effective therapy.Regional OutlookThe allergy immunotherapy market varies significantly by region. In North America and Europe, high healthcare expenditure and advanced medical infrastructure drive market growth, supported by rising allergy prevalence and awareness. In Asia-Pacific, increasing healthcare investments and growing awareness about allergic conditions are expected to boost market demand, while Latin America and the Middle East are gradually adopting these therapies, supported by improving healthcare systems and increased focus on chronic diseases.Competitive LandscapeThe major players operating in the Allergy Immunotherapy market share include Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Biomay AG, ALK-Abello A/S, HAL Allergy Group, Allergy Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer, Allovate LLC, Jubliant Pharma, Leti Pharma, and Merck KGaA. Other players in the Allergy Immunotherapy market include Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Holding Dermapharm, and so on.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:Allied Market Research projects the behavioral rehabilitation market to reach $777.2 billion worldwide by 2033Microsurgery Market is growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2033𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

