Dental Liners and Bases Market Set for Steady Growth, Reaching $1.99 Bn by 2030

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dental liners and bases market generated $1.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.99 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in prevalence of dental caries, surge in dental restoration procedures, increase in emphasis on healthcare provision & financing, and patient preference for oral health management drive the growth of the global dental liners and bases market. However, side effects and risks of infections associated with dental pulp in dental restoration procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness about technologically advanced dental procedures and social campaigns by various governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4622 Covid-19 Scenario:Lockdown restrictions imposed by governments led to closure of clinics and non-essential dental procedures were postponed to avoid the possibility of cross-contamination during the Covid-19 pandemic.The visits to dental clinics and hospitals were reduced considerably even after lifting off lockdown restrictions. This also impacted the demand for dental liners and bases negatively.Dental Liners and Bases Market Segmentation:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global dental liners and bases market based on material, end user, and region.Based on material, the zinc oxide eugenol segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. However, the resin modified glass ionomers segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end user, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributed to around half of the global dental liners and bases market. However, the research and academic institutes segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.Major Market PlayersLeading players of the global dental liners and bases market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation), Coltene Holding AG, DenMat Holdings Llc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Shofu Inc., and VOCO GmbH.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

