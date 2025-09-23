Saudi Arabia Food Service Market Size to Worth USD 61.77 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.70% during 2025-2032

Saudi Arabia Food Service Market Saudi Arabia Food Service Market Size

The Saudi food service market, valued at $31.69B in 2024, is projected to hit $61.77B by 2032, expanding at a strong 8.70% CAGR.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The Saudi Arabia food service market size was valued at USD 31.69 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 34.45 billion in 2025 to USD 61.77 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period.The food service market in Saudi Arabia is growing at a rapid pace, driven by key Saudi Arabia food service market Trends. For instance, the demand for home delivery services is rising each year across the country, and consumers are also increasing their intake of takeaway foods. The number of food and shopping malls has grown tremendously across the country over the last few years. Saudi Arabia is also witnessing a strong rise in the trend of opening food outlets in shopping malls. These factors will not only boost market growth but are also expected to impact the Saudi Arabia food service market share as different service models compete for consumer attention.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Saudi Arabia Food Service Market, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF:LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT• Starbucks Corporation (U.S.)• Yum! Brands, Inc. (U.S.)• McDonald’s Corporation (U.S.)• Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Canada)• Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (U.S.)• Papa John's International, Inc. (U.S.)• ALBAIK Food Systems Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)• Herfy Food Services Co. JSC, KSA. (Saudi Arabia)• KUDU Company for Food and Catering (Saudi Arabia)• Hardee’s Restaurants LLC (U.S.)Segmentation:Vast Variety in Menu to Increase Customers’ Preference for Full Service RestaurantsBased on type, the market is segmented into full service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, institutes, and others. The full service restaurant segment captured a dominant Saudi Arabia food service market share as families and corporate gatherings prefer these restaurants due to their vast variety in menu.Commercial Food Services to Increase Considerably Due to Their Growing NetworkBy service type, the market is segmented into commercial and institutional. The commercial food service segment is anticipated to lead the market growth as more customers are visiting restaurants and cafes to dine out, which can prompt restaurant owners to expand their business operations.Report Scope and AnalysisThis report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing a detailed examination of its size, share, growth rate, and segmentation. It includes an in-depth review of key industry dynamics, recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, and a SWOT analysis. The study also covers leading market trends, the competitive landscape, and the regulatory environment in key regions.Key Market DynamicsThe market's growth is primarily driven by the expansion of international brands into Saudi Arabia, with prominent restaurant and hotel chains like The Cheesecake Factory, Cipriani, and Hakkasan establishing operations. This trend is further supported by renowned chefs opening new restaurants in the country. However, potential challenges and negative perceptions associated with online food delivery services may act as a restraint on market progress.Frequently Asked Questions1. What is the market value and projected growth of the Saudi Arabia food service market?The market is valued at over USD 31.69 billion and is projected to experience strong, consistent growth.2. What are the key growth drivers for the food service market in Saudi Arabia?Growth is fueled by Saudi Vision 2032 initiatives, a surge in religious and leisure tourism, and rising disposable incomes. A growing, urbanized young population is also a major contributing factor.3. Which regions are leading the food service market performance in Saudi Arabia?Major urban centers like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam are the dominant regions due to high population density and commercial activity. The development of mega-projects further solidifies their leading market performance.4. What are the most significant market trends in Saudi Arabia's food service industry?Key trends include the rapid expansion of digital food delivery platforms and a growing consumer preference for healthy options. Experiential dining and the rising popularity of international fast-casual brands are also shaping the market.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Country Insights:The food & beverage sector in Saudi Arabia is the largest in the Middle East region. As per data published by the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Investment (SAGIA), the country’s average spending on food services is estimated to rise by 6% every year during the next 5 years. The demographic and social changes in the country are responsible for the market’s growth.Competitive Landscape:Rising Tourism Sector to Prompt Top Market Players to Set Up Base in Saudi ArabiaThe COVID-19 pandemic had a heavy impact on Saudi Arabia’s food service industry. This made companies wary of entering the market as there was a high risk of incurring losses. However, as the market recovered from the outbreak, these firms focused on expanding their business operations, which helped the food service industry grow.Notable Industry Development:January 2024: “Blessings Basket Company” has signed a franchise agreement with the “Rave Restaurant Group”, through its subsidiary “Pizza Inn”, to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia. Through this agreement, Pizza Inn will open 50 new restaurants in Saudi Arabia, starting with two stores in January 2024. Pizza Inn currently operates 110 restaurants in the U.S. and 19 in international markets. In the upcoming decade, Blessings Basket Company is planning to launch 50 more restaurants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Read Related Insights: Lycopene Market Size, Share, Trends, 2032 Sports Supplements Market Size, Share, Analysis, 2032

