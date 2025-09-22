INFERable Partners with Learning Economy Foundation to Power the Lifelong Learning Passport

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFERable is proud to partner with the Learning Economy Foundation (LEF) in the launch of the Lifelong Learning Passport (LLP), unveiled this week at the 80th United Nations General Assembly. This groundbreaking initiative establishes a universal, portable record of skills and achievements designed to connect education, work, and opportunity for learners everywhere.Learn more: www.learningeconomy.io INFERable brings its learning engineering technology and AI-driven analytics to support the optimization of lifelong learning. Through its Learning Analytics-as-a-Service (LAaaS™) platform and Skills Architecture, INFERable enables real-time inferences from learning data that personalize experiences and guide improved learning outcomes.“Our mission is to democratize the power of learning analytics,” said Jim Goodell, INFERable’s founder and CEO. “By integrating with the Lifelong Learning Passport, we are helping to ensure that learners at all stages of life receive feedback and guidance typically only found in the most advanced adaptive instructional systems.”INFERable’s forthcoming LearningFace.ai—the “Hugging Face for Learning Analytics”—extends this vision by making precision inference detectors broadly accessible. This platform empowers researchers to share their models and provides learning professionals with plug-and-play access to cutting-edge analytics, lowering the barriers to implementing evidence-based, adaptive, and personalized learning systems.Together with LEF and the LLP coalition of over 50 global partners, INFERable is helping to build the infrastructure for a global public good. This ensures that every learner has access to personalized pathways that connect skills and credentials to lifelong opportunities, with AI-informed feedback to optimize lifelong learning.About INFERableINFERable (INFERable.app) is a public benefit corporation with a mission to make a material positive impact on systems of education, training, and human development. INFERable provides modular AI-as-a-Service that predicts and guides optimization of learning and performance, leveraging international data standards to deliver interoperable, scalable solutions for learning engineering.For more information: www.inferable.app For media inquiries: info@inferable.app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.