Clay Moulded by Marius Mateika Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Clay Moulded

Marius Mateika's Innovative Clay Interior Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Marius Mateika 's "Clay Moulded" as the winner of the Gold A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Marius Mateika's work, which stands out as a remarkable achievement within the interior design industry.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is of great significance to the interior design community, as it showcases the latest trends, innovative materials, and groundbreaking techniques that shape the future of interior spaces. By recognizing projects like "Clay Moulded," the award not only celebrates the talent of individual designers but also inspires professionals and enthusiasts alike to push the boundaries of what is possible in creating functional and aesthetically captivating environments."Clay Moulded" is a testament to Marius Mateika's unique vision and expertise in interior design. The project features the largest interior space in the world made entirely of natural clay, with a continuous, handcrafted pattern that flows seamlessly throughout the space. The clay walls and ceilings are not merely static elements; they are designed to open and close, adapting to the acoustics required for different types of concerts held within the theatre.The recognition bestowed upon "Clay Moulded" by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to have a profound impact on Marius Mateika's career and the trajectory of their design studio. This prestigious accolade serves as a catalyst for further innovation and exploration, as it validates the designer's unique approach and encourages them to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award also sets a new standard for the industry, inspiring other designers to think outside the box and incorporate unconventional materials and techniques into their projects.Clay Moulded was designed by Marius Mateika, who served as the lead architect for the project. The intricate clay work was carried out by artist Mantas Petravicius, who created the unique, continuous pattern that defines the interior space.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. These award-winning designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Golden A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category is an extraordinary achievement that showcases the designer's talent, creativity, and commitment to pushing the limits of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following URL: https://interiordesigncontests.com

