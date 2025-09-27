Drone Wall Leader ATREYD partners with Ukrainian Company AVATAR to protect Europe

ATREYD is a world leader for drone walls and AVATAR is an experienced drone provider for the Ukrainian Army

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATREYD, a leading European developer of advanced defense technologies, and AVATAR, a Ukrainian manufacturer specialized in FPV drones, today announced the signing of a landmark strategic partnership designed to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and accelerate the development of its domestic defense sector.This partnership unites two complementary forces. ATREYD brings deep expertise in AI-powered defense platforms, autonomous swarming systems, and counter-drone solutions, while AVATAR contributes proven local manufacturing capacity, battlefield-tested FPV drones, and an intimate knowledge of Ukraine’s operational environment. Together, the companies aim to deliver immediate protection to the frontline and urban centers while building a durable industrial base. Drone Wall : a layered shield for Ukraine’s skiesAt the core of the cooperation is ATREYD’s Drone Wall, a modular, swarm-based system engineered to detect, intercept, and neutralize aerial threats ranging from Shahed-type kamikaze drones to precision-guided glide bombs. Rather than relying solely on a few high-value interceptors, the Drone Wall creates a distributed, replenishable defense through large numbers of low-cost autonomous interceptors coordinated by AI.Each Drone Wall deployment integrates several interoperable components:Long-range detection and tracking radars that identify hostile objects early, including in degraded GPS or contested electromagnetic environments.AI command nodes (Skynode-M) that compute intercept trajectories, prioritise threats and reassign assets dynamically as the battle evolves.Hoplite interceptor drones, lightweight, agile units designed to pursue and disable enemy drones through kinetic interception or electronic disruption.Drone Mines, compact containers that release micro-drones to protect fixed points such as power stations, bridges, hospitals or logistics hubs.Drone Motherships (DMS) — mobile platforms capable of carrying, launching, recovering and coordinating swarms of interceptors from forward areas, creating persistent protective bubbles over advancing units and critical supply routes.Tethered Drone Systems, durable airborne platforms that provide extended loitering surveillance, persistent communications relays, and localized jamming or EW payloads to harden protected areas against repeated aerial attacks.Combined, these elements form a layered, flexible defensive architecture that can be configured to shield both urban centers such as Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro — which remain vulnerable to aerial attack — and frontline positions, where protecting ammunition dumps, artillery concentrations and critical logistics corridors is essential.Local production, assembly and trainingThe agreement foresees the local production and assembly of Drone Wall systems inside Ukraine, maximizing affordability and supply resilience. Production options include full ATREYD manufacturing facilities, licensed assembly lines managed by AVATAR, and hybrid models that mix imported components with Ukrainian final assembly. Importantly, Drone Mothership and Tethered Drone Systems will be part of the local production roadmap to ensure forward-deployable and persistent capabilities are made and maintained on Ukrainian soil.ATREYD will implement continuous training programs for Ukrainian engineers, technicians and operators, enabling rapid fielding and independent sustainment. This knowledge transfer ensures the workforce can not only assemble systems but also perform upgrades, doctrine development and mission tailoring to evolving threats.Immediate battlefield and urban impactOn the frontline, Drone Walls supported by Drone Motherships create protective corridors for convoys and maneuver forces, intercepting threats before they reach troops or logistics hubs. Tethered systems add persistent overwatch and communications resilience, especially in areas where infrastructure is degraded. In cities, the Drone Wall acts as a multilayered air shield: early detection from radar and tethered platforms, AI prioritization via Skynode-M, and rapid interceptor deployment from motherships and local detachments neutralize threats before they can strike civilian infrastructure.Integrating AVATAR’s offensive FPV capability with ATREYD’s defensive swarms gives Ukraine a potent mix: the ability to strike adversary nodes at depth while simultaneously denying the adversary freedom of action in the air above Ukrainian population centers and supply lines.European cooperation and strategic sovereigntyThe partnership includes joint visibility at defense exhibitions such as Defense Tech Valley in Lviv, where the companies will present an integrated, Ukraine-made defensive ecosystem to NATO partners and international investors. For ATREYD, the collaboration is a demonstration of commitment to European security; for Ukraine, it accelerates the transition toward industrial self-reliance in critical defense technologies.An ATREYD spokesperson said: “The Drone Wall is a strategic concept — detection, AI coordination, mothership deployment and tethered persistence together deny the enemy the skies above Ukraine. We are delivering systems and the capacity to sustain them.”

ATREYD DRONE WALL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.