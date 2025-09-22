Fifth Media Law School Empowers Future Lawyers to Protect Press Freedom in BiH

SARAJEVO, 21 September 2025 – The Law School of the University of Sarajevo, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the European Union in BiH successfully held the Fifth Media Law School on Safety and Protection of Journalists: From Online Threats to Physical Attacks from 17 to 21 September in Sarajevo.

Seventeen law students from public law faculties across BiH participated in the five-day program. They engaged in discussions on key topics in media law, took part in a simulated trial, and worked on a hypothetical case, gaining valuable practical experience. Their dedication and commitment earned them three European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) credits toward their law degrees.

Harun Išerić, Senior Assistant at the Law Faculty of the University of Sarajevo, stressed that through such programs, students are trained to work with the specificities of media law, helping to create an environment conducive to freedom of expression. “The school is a pioneering initiative that will soon evolve into a master’s program in media law, confirming that the Faculty of Law at the University of Sarajevo remains a driving force in the emergence and development of media law in BiH.”

Ferdinand Koenig, Head of Communications and Spokesperson of the EU in Bosnia and Herzegovina, noted that they are very pleased the Media Law School has reached its fifth edition. He stated: “Brave and committed legal professionals are the first line of defence of freedom of expression, media freedom and fundamental rights more widely. It is welcome that young law students in Bosnia and Herzegovina are showing such a great interest in media law. A greater practical knowledge and understanding of EU and international standards in media freedom, in particular those commitments Bosnia and Herzegovina is a signatory to and obliged to respect, will support these students in becoming better legal professionals after they graduate.”

Ivo Lupis, Head of the Human Dimension Department at the OSCE Mission to BiH, highlighted the continuing risks faced by journalists in BiH, including verbal and physical attacks, online threats, and legal harassment. He stressed that “what this country needs are future lawyers, legal professionals and citizens who will stand up for, and defend, freedom of expression and media freedoms.” Lupis noted that these fundamental rights are central tenets of our collective interest and work. He concluded: “When journalists are safe, citizens are better informed, and democratic accountability is stronger.”

The Media Law School is part of broader efforts by the OSCE Mission and the EU to promote and protect media freedom in BiH.