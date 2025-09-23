Garage And Overhead Doors Market to Reach USD $9.49 Billion by 2029 at 5.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Garage And Overhead Doors Market In 2025?

Over the past years, the market size for garage and overhead doors has been on a steady climb. The market is projected to expand from $7.27 billion in 2024 to $7.57 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to a surge in residential building construction, an increase in renovation and remodeling activities, industrial and commercial growth, enhanced safety and security needs, and the rise in urbanization and population growth.

The market size for garage and overhead doors is poised for robust expansion in the coming years, predicted to reach $9.49 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The factors contributing to this growth trajectory in the projected period include the integration with smart homes, an emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable options, the surge in e-commerce, the rise of remote work patterns, and urban regeneration projects. The period is expected to witness growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable doors, advancements in automation and remote access, innovations in door opening techniques, alignment with home decor trends, and swift technological progress.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Garage And Overhead Doors Market?

The growth of the garage and overhead door market is being spurred on by the increasing investments in projects for residential infrastructure and construction activities. These terms refer to the public services and facilities, including schools, parks, streets, streetlights, water and sewer lines, wastewater treatment plants, waterworks, and stormwater management facilities, that make residential development possible. Overhead garage doors offer many advantages and have the ability to enhance construction projects based on specific requirements. As an example, in February 2024, the UK's Infrastructure and Projects Authority reported that investments for major infrastructure and construction projects for 2024/25, which were earmarked at £164 billion, surpassed those of 2023/24, signifying substantial economic growth. Projections suggest that total investments in the next ten years will be between £700 billion and £775 billion. Consequently, the growing investments in residential infrastructure projects and construction activities are contributing to the expansion of the garage and overhead door market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Garage And Overhead Doors Industry?

Major players in the Garage And Overhead Doors include:

• Clopay Corporation

• Overhead Door Corporation

• Raynor Garage Doors

• Amarr Garage Doors

• Wayne Dalton

• CHI Overhead Doors

• Genie Company

• LiftMaster

• Hörmann Group

• Midland Garage Door

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Garage And Overhead Doors Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the garage and overhead door industry are creating innovative products like the smart garage door opener in order to secure a market advantage. Wyze Labs Inc., a US-based electronics manufacturer, veers from traditional contact sensors by using AI technology in its cameras to recognize a QR code on the garage door and assess its state. In April 2022, the firm introduced the Wyze Garage Door Controller, which allows remote surveillance through a Wyze Cam v3 and a QR code system. This package comes with the Wyze Cam v3 and the Garage Door Controller module, providing visual confirmation through recorded footage and enabling users to administer and keep track of their garage door from afar with the Wyze app.

What Segments Are Covered In The Garage And Overhead Doors Market Report?

The garage and overhead doors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Wood, Fiberglass, Vinyl

2) By Application: Exterior Application, Interior Application

3) By End Users: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum: Insulated Aluminum Doors, Non-Insulated Aluminum Doors

2) By Steel: Insulated Steel Doors, Non-Insulated Steel Doors, Corrosion-Resistant Steel Doors

3) By Wood: Solid Wood Doors, Wood Composite Doors, Custom-Designed Wooden Doors

4) By Fiberglass: Insulated Fiberglass Doors, Non-Insulated Fiberglass Doors, Decorative Fiberglass Doors

5) By Vinyl: Standard Vinyl Doors, Impact-Resistant Vinyl Doors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Garage And Overhead Doors Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for garage and overhead doors. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

