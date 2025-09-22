Foter.com Acquires DecorAid to Launch AI-Assisted Interior Design for Shoppers

Foter DecorAid AI Foter

Real designers refine Foter’s AI for smarter layouts and product picks; rolling out now, full launch early October.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deal strengthens Foter’s leadership in home furnishings and brings DecorAid’s high-end design expertise to millions of shoppers

Foter (foter.com), a leading destination for furniture, décor, and home goods, today announced the acquisition of DecorAid, a premier interior design service with more than 700 completed projects across New York City and surrounding markets. The acquisition advances Foter’s strategy to pair expert design with an AI-enhanced shopping experience.

Under the deal, the DecorAid brand remains and becomes DecorAid™ by Foter, a premium, AI-assisted design service for Foter customers. DecorAid’s seasoned designers will collaborate with Foter’s product and data teams to refine Foter’s interior-design models, improving product recommendations, space planning, and purchase confidence.

“Shoppers want clarity and confidence,” said Chloe Hughes, Editor in Chief at Foter. “By uniting Foter’s broad home assortment with DecorAid’s real-world design pedigree, we’re delivering an AI-powered path from inspiration to checkout that helps customers choose the right pieces faster.”

“We’ve solved complex spaces for demanding clients,” said Caroline Patterson, Managing Director at DecorAid. “Feeding that expertise into Foter’s AI will guide shoppers through layouts, palettes, and product curation that actually work at home.”

What customers get:

- DecorAid™ by Foter: On-demand, AI-assisted design with optional sessions from human designers.

- RoomFit: Room-aware product matching that respects dimensions, style, and budget.

- StyleGraph: Cohesive palette and material suggestions that keep a room consistent.

- Guided purchase flow: From moodboard to cart with transparent pricing and lead times.

- Instant previews: Fast room mockups to validate scale and cohesion before buying.

Availability

DecorAid™ by Foter is already rolling out across Foter’s site features. The full launch will occur in early October 2025. Existing DecorAid clients will see no service disruption and will gain access to new AI-assisted tools as they debut.

About Foter

Foter (foter.com) is a leading online destination for furniture, décor, and home goods, combining a wide selection across styles and price points with tools and editorial guidance that make it easier to discover, compare, and buy the right pieces for every room.

About DecorAid

DecorAid is a premier interior design service with 700+ completed projects across the New York area, recognized for transforming residential and commercial spaces through collaborative design, clear process, and high-touch execution.

