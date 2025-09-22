Pumpalarm.com Offers TextLight Tank Level Monitoring Kit

A leading remote monitoring solutions provider offers a kit for monitoring non-caustic liquid levels for residential and business use.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pumpalarm.com, one of the leading providers of remote monitoring solutions, offers the TextLight Tank Level Monitoring Kit, designed to monitor levels of non-caustic liquids in industrial applications. The comprehensive monitoring system addresses critical operational needs across chemical processing, food and beverage, water treatment, oil and gas, manufacturing, and waste management sectors.

Industrial facilities nationwide face significant operational risks when liquid levels drop unexpectedly, potentially causing production disruptions, equipment damage, and costly downtime. The TextLight Tank Level Monitoring Kit provides real-time cellular notifications when high-level or low-level conditions are detected, enabling facility managers to respond quickly to prevent operational issues.

The monitoring kit includes a 120V cellular alarm unit paired with an industrial-grade tank level switch specifically designed for non-caustic liquid applications. The system utilizes cellular technology to deliver text message alerts directly to designated mobile devices, ensuring continuous monitoring capabilities even during power outages when conventional Wi-Fi systems typically fail.

Key Applications Across Industries

The TextLight Tank Level Monitoring Kit serves diverse industrial applications:

• Chemical Processing Plants benefit from continuous monitoring of non-caustic liquids used in manufacturing processes, preventing production disruptions due to depleted liquid levels

• Food and Beverage Industries maintain optimal levels of liquid ingredients, supporting product quality and consistency requirements

• Water Treatment Facilities enhance operational efficiency and safety through reliable monitoring of non-caustic chemicals used in treatment processes

• Oil and Gas Sector facilities monitor levels of lubricants, hydraulic fluids, and other essential liquids, preventing equipment damage and operational downtime

• Manufacturing Facilities maintain uninterrupted production by monitoring raw materials and solvents, reducing the risk of costly disruptions

• Waste Management operations monitor levels of non-caustic chemicals and additives used in treatment processes, supporting efficient waste treatment and environmental sustainability

"We have a bowling alley with a bar/restaurant in it. The drains all go to a monitored crock with a sewage ejection system. Before purchasing this product, we only knew if we had a problem if we had someone onsite that noticed the red light going off. With the addition of this new alarm unit, we get the notification via a text message no matter where we are. This provides us with piece of mind and allows us to address the issue as much quicker since we'll know right away once there is a problem," said Matt H. from Michigan, a customer who has implemented the monitoring solution.

System Features and Installation

The TextLight Tank Level Monitoring Kit features user-friendly setup procedures suitable for facilities with varying levels of technical expertise. The system integrates a float switch into existing ½" threaded NPT nipples within tank sides, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of tanks and liquid storage systems.

The kit includes a TextLight Alarm Unit, Tank Level Switch, 6VDC rechargeable battery with mounting pocket, bushing, accessory bag, user guide, and one-year warranty coverage. The versatile orientation feature allows operators to adjust the float switch according to specific facility requirements.

"Pumpalarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," noted John K., a customer utilizing the monitoring system.

Cellular Service and Connectivity

All Pumpalarm.com devices require annual cellular service subscriptions to maintain monitoring capabilities. The cellular setup process can be managed directly through mobile devices at www.pumpalarm.com/activate. This cellular-based approach ensures continuous monitoring functionality regardless of local power conditions or Wi-Fi availability.

"PumpAlarm and sensors are a sigh of relief," said Steve K., reflecting the peace of mind the monitoring system provides to facility operators.

Company Background and Mission

Established in 2013, Pumpalarm.com has evolved into a comprehensive solution provider for pump monitoring requirements. With over two decades of collective experience inherited from affiliate company OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide, Pumpalarm.com identified the need for reliable monitoring solutions in residential and commercial sectors.

The company's mission focuses on providing reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that ensure safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for customers. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, Pumpalarm.com develops products that safeguard homes, businesses, and communities from risks associated with pump failures and water damage.

According to Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO, the company prioritizes customer needs and provides exceptional support while maintaining products and services that customers can depend on. The company serves residential and commercial customers nationwide, offering a money-back guarantee on service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

Warranty and Support Services

The TextLight Tank Level Monitoring Kit includes comprehensive warranty coverage and customer support services. The company provides a one-year warranty covering materials and workmanship under normal use conditions. All warranty claims require a Returned Material Authorization (RMA) number, obtainable through direct contact with the company.

The company's return policy accepts returns for exchange or refund within 30 calendar days after delivery, with items required to be in new, unaltered, and unused condition. A 100% money-back guarantee applies to products and cellular service if cellular reception is not present at the installation location.

To learn more, visit the Pumpalarm.com online shop at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop, call +1 888-454-5051, or read more insights on the company blog (https://www.pumpalarm.com/blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1).

###

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.