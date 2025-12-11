Shamrock Medicine Offers Comprehensive Family Medicine Services in Cherry Hill

Leading Cherry Hill, NJ-based practice provides integrated primary and mental healthcare to New Jersey residents.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice, provides comprehensive healthcare services to residents in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The practice operates a clinic at 911 Kings Highway S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, serving adults and young professionals seeking integrated medical care.

The Cherry Hill location represents one of three clinics operated by Shamrock Medicine, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Additional offices include the main Philadelphia location and a facility at 812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002. The practice serves patients across multiple cities, including Philadelphia, Ambler, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Moorestown, and Marlton, spanning Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Camden counties.

Shamrock Medicine provides family medicine services including chronic disease management, mental health screenings, and laboratory services. The practice accepts multiple insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances.

"My first experience as a primary care patient at Dr. Peter Kelly's office was great. It was seamless and a very comfortable atmosphere. The experience of his boutique office was refreshing and nothing like the typical high volume primary care clinic that most are use too. I would recommend Dr. Kelly to anyone looking for a primary care physician in the area," stated patient Ella T.

Integrated Healthcare Approach

The practice combines traditional primary care services with psychiatric care, addressing both physical and mental health needs. Services include:

• Preventive care and wellness checks

• Chronic disease management

• Mental health treatment for attention deficit disorder, anxiety, and depression

• Specialty care including testosterone treatment, hair loss treatment, and STD management

• Home visits

• Laboratory services

• Prescription refills

According to Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson, the practice focuses on eliminating barriers between providers and patients through accessible communication methods.

Text-Based Communication Platform

Shamrock Medicine operates a text-based platform enabling patients to communicate with nurses and providers for appointments, lab results, and prescription refills. The practice offers both in-person and online visit options, including video appointments.

"I feel so lucky to have found Dr Kelly! He is knowledgeable, professional and personable. His office is comfortable and the everything about the practice is technologically and aesthetically modern," noted patient Liz N.

The practice utilizes electronic health record systems for coordination among healthcare providers. Virtual care options allow patients to consult with board-certified physicians remotely.

Patient-Centered Care Model

Shamrock Medicine limits patient volume to provide extended time and attention to each individual. The practice develops individualized treatment plans that reflect patient goals and values. This approach supports continuity of care, with a primary care physician serving as the first point of contact for health-related issues.

Regular checkups with primary care providers enable monitoring of overall health, updating medical histories, performing screenings and tests, and providing preventive care recommendations. This focus on preventive care and early intervention can help reduce the need for specialist visits and hospitalizations.

"Dr. Kelly was great to deal with and made the process of meeting a new doctor incredibly easy. His calm demeanor and clean office made the whole experience enjoyable, so I would recommend him to anyone looking at his page," shared patient Dylan B.

Accessibility and Scheduling

The practice offers flexible appointment scheduling to accommodate varying schedules. Telehealth options provide additional accessibility for patients. For individuals without insurance, the practice offers discounted rates.

Shamrock Medicine maintains office hours at all three locations in Philadelphia, Lower Gwynedd, and Cherry Hill, serving patients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about family medicine services, contact Shamrock Medicine at 856-553-1355 or visit https://shamrockmedicine.com/. Additional information is available on the practice blog at https://shamrockmedicine.com/blog/.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Ambler Clinic

812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A

Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

