NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate disasters are intensifying faster than the finance meant to protect people. On September 23rd, global leaders will gather in New York for “Adaptation is Life: Scaling Up Financing for Adaptation on the Road to COP30”, in parallel with the 80th UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week.

The high-level event, co-hosted by the UN Foundation, Talanoa Institute, and DanChurchAid - will shine a spotlight on new ways to close the widening adaptation finance gap to deliver real protection for the stability of economies, energy systems, and societies everywhere.

Event Details:

When: September 23, 8–10 am EST (breakfast from 7:30 am)

Where: Industrious – Nuveen, 730 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10017 (between 45th and 46th Street)

Format: Hybrid (in-person and online)

For more details and to join, visit: Adaptation is Life: Scaling up Financing for Adaptation on the Road to COP-30.

Why it matters:

- Impacts are already here: 1 in 5 people worldwide feel strong climate impacts every day

- The gap is widening: Current adaptation finance is less than 10% of what’s needed. If unaddressed, climate damages could wipe out up to 18% of global GDP by 2050.

- Adaptation protects growth: Every $1 invested generates $10 in avoided losses and co-benefits.

- Finance protects the transition itself: In 2024, extreme heat drove 50% of the emissions surge in the power sector, proving that without adaptation, even the clean energy transition becomes more fragile

- COP30 is the next decisive moment to secure an ambitious global package that makes resilience non-negotiable.

What to expect:

- Keynote speeches from leading voices in climate finance and justice

- Showcasing innovative financing tools to unlock billions for adaptation, including from the private sector.

- New partnerships that move beyond rhetoric to measurable results.

Event:

Moderator:

- Ms. Megan Rowling, Editor, Climate Home News

Opening Remarks: Adaptation is for Life: Adaptation is Everyone’s Business

- Philip Yang, COP30 Special Envoy for Cities, Founder, URBEM

Panel I: Financing Adaptation as critical to development, growth, stability and equity

- Mr. Jay Koh, Founder, Lightsmith Group

- H.E. Ms. Ilana Victorya Seid, Permanent Representative of Palau

- Hon. Gillian Martin, MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, Scotland

- Mr. Malcolm Dalesa, Climate Attaché, Permanent Mission of Vanuatu to the United Nations

- Ms. Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Coordinator of the Association of Peul Women and Autochthonous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT)

Panel II: Mechanisms to Scale up Finance for Adaptation and Resilience- ensuring Finance is Fast & Fair

- Ms. Tariye Gbadegesin, CEO, Climate Investment Fund

- Dr. Heike Henn, Director General for International Climate Action, Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN), Germany

- Mr. Manjeet Dhakal, Head of LDC Support Team, and Director of Climate Analytics South Asia

- Hon. Neale Richmond, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Ireland

- Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi, Director General National Council on Climate Change of Nigeria

Closing Reflection: Putting Adaptation at the Heart of COP

- Ms. Alice Amorim, Program Director, COP30 Presidency, Government of Brazil

Quotes for Journalists:

Mattias Söderberg, Global Climate Lead at DanChurchAid:

“Loss and damage finance should not be forgotten—especially as frontline communities face ever-more devastating climate impacts at a pace and scale that far outstrips available financial support.”

Natalie Unterstell, Talanoa Institute:

“COP30 must deliver an ambitious climate package with adaptation finance at its core. The transition to a low carbon economy also depends on that.”

