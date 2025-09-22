Centennial Business Suites Launches New Penthouse Workspace at Bugis Junction

Centennial Business Suites Bugis

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centennial Business Suites(CBS), Southeast Asia's leading hospitality-led workspace provider, announces the launch of its seventh coworking centre in Singapore at The Penthouse, Bugis Junction Towers. The premier Grade A office is directly above the Bugis MRT Interchange with floor plate in excess of 20,000 square feet.

The office building is one of the landmarks that define the Bugis district. It has achieved the BCA Green Mark Platinum award which evaluates buildings on their environmental performances with Platinum being the highest rating.

CBS Bugis will offer a range of flexible membership offerings, including private offices for two to twenty persons, dedicated desk options, virtual office services, meeting rooms and fully customisable enterprise suites tailored to unique specifications. Members will enjoy amenities such as enterprise-grade technology, 24/7 office access, fully stocked pantry with best in class coffee, leisure rooms and telephone booths.

“Global corporate practices has gained momentum towards the use of managed workspaces in Singapore. As a global MICE, trade and finance hub, many global companies use Singapore as a springboard to Southeast Asia. CBS being Singapore's home grown pioneer in coworking space is committed to catering to this growing demand pool of clients for standard or customisable coworking office space.

We understand that while some companies today may prefer premium designer fitted offices, the majority of office requirements today would just prefer a good location practical managed office space for their staff to work in without the need to pay for extras which they do not require” said Melvin Lim, CEO of Centennial Business Suites.

While having six strategic coworking centres across diverse locations such as Orchard Road, Scotts Road, Suntec City, Raffles Place and Beach Road, this added location expansion by CBS to Bugis Junction is also particularly attractive to clients to attract and retain talent while still maintaining a convenient MRT interchange and prestigious address.

About Centennial Business Suites

Centennial Business Suites (CBS) is Southeast Asia's leading workspace provider catering to businesses of all sizes seeking flexible work solutions. CBS is founded in Singapore in 2010 and today has coworking offices across Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

CBS is privately owned and headquartered in Singapore. CBS core business offerings are private office spaces, coworking desks, virtual offices, event spaces, meeting rooms and coliving.

For more information, visit: www.centennial.com.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Eugena Thien

General Manager, Corporate Communications

Mobile : +65 9230 2206

Email : eugena@centennial.com.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.