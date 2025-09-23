Inside Edge Advisory Launches With Human-Led AI Diagnostic to Transform Culture and Leadership

Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inside Edge Advisory launches to expose the hidden human dynamics that make or break strategy.

London, 23 September 2025, Inside Edge Advisory, was launched today to give business leaders the ability to see and act on the hidden forces that determine whether strategy succeeds or fails.At the heart of their approach is the Inside Edge Lens, a proprietary, AI-enabled diagnostic designed to make the hidden visible. It analyses cultural, relational, and systemic patterns using data directly provided by management and employees, the human voice of the organisation.

But the Lens doesn’t stand alone. Every stage of analysis is guided, interpreted, and tested by experienced practitioners. AI helps to process and surface patterns faster, but it is their expertise in psychology and organisational transformation that gives those findings meaning.

Insight is only the beginning. They work side by side with boards, investors, and executive teams to act on what is uncovered aligning leadership, shifting culture, and embedding new patterns of behaviour. From restructures and integrations to scale-ups and cultural turnarounds, they don’t just diagnose the barriers to transformation. Inside Edge Advisory helps leaders break through them.

The result: leaders and organisations gain sharper visibility of what drives performance, the courage to address what undermines strategy, and the capacity to deliver change that lasts.

“Business leaders need to know why good strategies so often fail in practice”, said Dr Ajit Menon, Co-Founder. “We expose what is beneath the surface; hidden patterns of behaviour unspoken rules, cultural legacies and give leaders the clarity and resolution to act.”

Jack Pijl, Co-Founder, added: “Deep transformation doesn’t come from shuffling boxes on an organisation chart. It is realised through shifting the forces that are unseen. We work with boards and executive teams to expose those patterns, realign how leaders work together, and embed change that sticks. When culture and behaviour shift, strategy can deliver.”

What businesses can expect

Inside Edge exists where strategy and psychology meet.

1. Leadership with edge

We work with boards and executive teams to become aligned, future-ready, and robust under pressure. From strategic offsites to tailored leadership journeys, we bring clarity and cohesion where it matters most.

2. Culture revealed, culture transformed

Our Inside Edge Lens uncovers the hidden patterns of behaviour, cultural risks, and unspoken rules that surveys miss. We don’t just diagnose we intervene. Drawing on deep expertise in cultural change, we’ve supported CEOs, and executive teams to shift culture in ways that unlock growth and value.

3. Transformation that sticks

We advise on the behavioural side of transformation and partner with leaders at every level through executive coaching, group and team coaching to build resilience, alignment, and impact. This is how new ways of working take root and real transformation lasts.

An experienced network

Inside Edge is powered by a network of senior associates, people who have sat in the C-suite, run global practices, and advised boards at critical moments. They bring lived experience, not theory, ensuring advice that is sharp and relevant.

Notes to editors

About the founders

• Dr Ajit Menon has more than 20 years’ experience advising boards and executive teams. He was Chief People Officer at Investec plc, worked at KPMG in a senior capacity, and founded and scaled a successful business. He was recently appointed Pro-Chancellor of the University of Essex, has taught on postgraduate programmes at the London School of Economics, University College London, and the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust and He is also the author of What Lies Beneath: How Organisations Really Work, Phoenix 2021.

• Jack Pijl has more than 20 years’ experience in organisation development and executive coaching. He has worked with global boards and leadership teams to align strategy, and accelerate performance, while coaching senior leaders through critical transitions. His expertise bridges cultural change, and leadership development. Jack’s hallmark is his ability to create clarity in complex environments and to guide leaders with rigour, empathy, and foresight. He is an experienced psychotherapist and brings this deep expertise to organisational contexts.

