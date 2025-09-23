Calibration Services Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $9.78 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Calibration Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Calibration Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025

Calibration Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for calibration services has experienced robust growth. The market is predicted to expand from $6.76 billion in 2024 to $7.22 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historical growth is believed to be due to factors such as environmental monitoring and control, demand from the aviation and aerospace industries, scientific research and development, growth in the healthcare sector, and the expansion of manufacturing sectors.

In the coming years, the calibration services market is projected to experience substantial growth, with the market size set to reach $9.78 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This predicted growth in the market during the forecast period is due to factors such as the fast-paced digitalization in the manufacturing sector, advancement in aerospace and defense industries, the advent of smart cities and infrastructure, progress in the renewable energy sector, and an uptick in demand within healthcare and medical device fields. Key trends expected to shape the market during this period include the rise of remote and on-demand calibration services, the use of automation and robotics in calibration, the application of data analytics and predictive maintenance, the employment of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in calibration solutions, and the incorporation of calibration management software.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Calibration Services Market?

The calibration services market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increased industrialization. This rapid industrialization stems from the necessitation of job creation, educational advancement, research and training, and furthering industrial growth, among other factors. Enhanced industrialization results in the proliferation of industries and manufacturing sectors, yielding a vast array of products that require testing and validation for their intended applications. The need for these products to be scrutinized for discrepancies and ensured of their precise performance before final usage generates a substantial demand for calibration services. These services ensure that the products operate accurately and serve their intended purpose. For example, according to the UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), a specialized agency based in the USA helping countries with economic and industrial development, reported a year-on-year growth of 4.2% in global manufacturing production in 2022, while industrial economies saw an almost identical annual output growth of 4.1%. Stable increases of 3.6% and 6.1% were noted in the subsequent two quarters. Additionally, YCharts, a US-based investment research platform, indicated that US industrial production's year-on-year growth for 2022 stood at 3.68%, surpassing the long-term average of 3.58%. Thus, swift industrialization is set to stimulate the calibration services market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Calibration Services Market?

Major players in the Calibration Services include:

• Siemens AG

• General Electric

• Danaher Corporation

• Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

• Eaton Corporation

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Ametek Inc.

• Fluke Corporation

• Optimal Calibration

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Calibration Services Market?

The uptake of innovative products is a key emerging trend in the calibration services market. There has been an increasing shift from providers towards incorporating inventive calibration machine solutions that ensure the delivery of highly efficient and precise calibration services to clients. This improvement in their service provision allows them to remain dominant in the market and maintain a competitive advantage. Take, for instance, Renishaw PLC, a UK-based corporation specializing in coordinate-measuring machines and machine tools, launched a novel CNC probe calibration machine in July 2022. This machine includes ACS-1 (Advanced Calibration Sphere), an innovative solution that was designed to boost the accurateness and consistency of CNC machine tool probe calibration. The ACS-1 aims to achieve top-notch measurement correctness in machine tools by eliminating manual calibration steps. Its magnetic base is employed to fasten it to the machine tool’s table or chuck. By pressing down the plunger to a suitable position and securing it there, a test bar or other tools of defined length can establish an exact datum surface. The calibration disk, on the top surface of the secured plunger is then used to calibrate the whole length of the probe accurately. Adopting such avant-garde machines will empower market participants to deliver high quality and efficient calibration services to their patrons.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Calibration Services Market Growth

The calibration services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: In-House, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Third-Party Service

2) By Calibration: Electrical, Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Physical Or Dimensional, Other Calibrations

3) By End Use: Electronics Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By In-House: Internal Calibration Labs, On-Site Calibration Services

2) By OEM(Original Equipment Manufacturer): Manufacturer-Provided Calibration, Warranty-Based Calibration Services

3) By Third-Party Service: Independent Calibration Providers, Mobile Calibration Services, Accredited Calibration Labs

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Calibration Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the market share in Calibration Services and is expected to experience growth. The market report on Calibration Services encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

