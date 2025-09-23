Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Expanding With $16.09 Billion at 7.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $16.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

What Is The Forecast For The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for biological wastewater treatment has seen impressive expansion in the past few years, with growth from $11.32 billion in 2024 projected to reach $11.92 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The surge in expansion during the preceding period can be associated with increased industrial expansion, reduction in effluent discharge, a heightened public awareness and concern about water pollution, and the cost-effectiveness of biological treatment. Other factors contributing to this growth include an emphasis on water reuse and recycling, along with population growth and urbanization.

The market size for biological wastewater treatment is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $16.1 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increasing investments in upgrading infrastructure, rising demand for decentralized treatment systems, emphasis on water reuse and resource recovery, strict environmental regulations, and an increase in industrial and municipal wastewater volumes. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include partnering for innovation, the rising concept of the circular economy, energy recovery and resource optimization, focus on microbial ecology and bioaugmentation, and the implementation of nature-based solutions.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market?

Increasing water contamination and a decline in water quality are projected to boost the development of the biological wastewater treatment sector. The term ‘water pollution' refers to when materials are discharged into groundwater, lakes, streams, rivers, estuaries, and seas to a level that they interfere with the beneficial utilization of water. Biological wastewater treatment systems harness the naturally occurring microbial decomposition process to eliminate pollutants and other undesirable elements from wastewater. As per the statistics released by the Environment Agency, a government organization in the UK, the number of sewerage pollution occurrences escalated from 1,658 in 2022 to 1,902 in 2023. It was reported in July 2024. Hence, due to increased industrialization, the biological wastewater treatment market sees growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market?

Major players in the Biological Wastewater Treatment include:

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

• Aquatech International B.V.

• Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

• Ecolab Inc.

• Pentair Plc.

• Xylem Inc.

• Samco Technologies Inc.

• Dryden Aqua Ltd.

• DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Biological Wastewater Treatment Industry?

Innovation in technology has been identified as a growing trend in the biological wastewater treatment industry. A key strategy for major market players involves developing novel technologies that boost the efficacy of biological wastewater treatment, thereby solidifying their market presence. For instance, Evonik, a specialty chemicals corporation based in Germany, unveiled the SEPURAN membrane technology in April 2022. This cutting-edge method enhances the performance of biological wastewater treatment by accurately oxygenating the microorganisms responsible for crucial material conversion reactions. Evonik's SEPURAN membrane technology will be used to supply bacteria with selected doses of oxygen and nitrogen, another atmospheric gas. This will be given to the upstream solids separation to stifle the growth of microorganisms, enabling the organisms to better absorb nutrients from the pre-treatment.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Segments

The biological wastewater treatmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Process: Aerobic, Anaerobic

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

3) By End-User industry: Municipal, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Aerobic: Activated Sludge Process, Trickling Filters, Aerated Lagoons, Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs)

2) By Anaerobic: Anaerobic Digestion, Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB), Anaerobic Filters, Sequential Batch Reactors (SBR)



Which Regions Are Dominating The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the way in terms of market share for biological wastewater treatment. It's anticipated that the fastest-growing region for the forecasted period will be Asia-Pacific. The market report for biological wastewater treatment includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

