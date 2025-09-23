Bullet Proof Glass Market Projected to Reach $12.72 Billion with 11.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bullet Proof Glass Market Through 2025?

The market size of bulletproof glass has seen robust growth in recent years. The progression is expected to extend from $7.41 billion in 2024 to $8.12 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The rise observed over the historic period can be linked to urbanization and infrastructural growth, government-led public safety measures, heightened security apprehensions, international terrorism perils, a surge in violent criminal activities, and notable security incidents.

Anticipating a swift upsurge over the subsequent years, we predict the bulletproof glass market will inflate to a value of $12.72 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Various factors contributing to this expected growth encompass the changing threat landscape, the implementation of smart city programs, the proliferation of high-value assets, applications in the defense and military sectors, a focus on sustainability, and enhanced adoption in developing markets. Essential trends for the prediction period incorporate the integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and smart security systems, technological advances in glass production, lightweight solution development, customization tailored for specific industries, and protection against multiple threats.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Bullet Proof Glass Market?

The escalating frequency of terrorist attacks worldwide is anticipated to fuel the advancement of the bulletproof glass market in the future. Acts of terrorism involve illegal usage of violence or intimidation to instill fear or force an objective onto a civil populace or government, typically for political, social, or ideological motives. More and more businesses and government enterprises are favoring bulletproof glass as a safety precaution due to its effectiveness against bullets, gunfire, explosives, and destruction during terror attacks. For instance, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), a non-profit research organization based in Australia focusing on the analysis of peace, reported in March 2023 that the sub-Saharan African region of Sahel attributed 43% of the world's terrorism fatalities in 2022. Within the Sahel region, Burkina Faso and Mali represented 73% of terrorist fatalities in that year. Moreover, deaths escalated by 50% to 1,135 in Burkina Faso and by 56% to 944 in Mali during 2022. Most attacks occurred in the Middle East and North Africa, followed by South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. As such, the escalating frequency of global terrorist attacks is bolstering the expansion of the bulletproof glass market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Bullet Proof Glass Market?

Major players in the Bullet Proof Glass include:

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• Apogee Enterprises Inc.

• Armortex

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Schott AG

• Total Security Solutions

• Consolidated Glass Holdings Inc.

• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

• Binswanger Glass

• National Glass Distribution

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Bullet Proof Glass Market In The Future?

Leading corporations in the bulletproof glass marketplace are employing a collaborative strategy to offer key communication facilities to individuals, corporations, and administrations. This collaborative approach involves companies combining each other's capabilities and assets to garner shared benefits and triumphs. For instance, in September 2023, Specialty Fenestration Group (SFG), a firm headquartered in the US and parent company of U.S. Bullet Proofing (USBP), another US-based bulletproof window producer, teamed up with Quikserv transaction systems, an American manufacturer known for pass-thru and security transaction systems. They joined forces as partners and members of Safer Schools, a US-based (PASS) alliance committed to supplying resources aimed at enhancing student safety. This strategic alignment corresponds with the persistent pursuit to facilitate a secure learning ambiance for students and faculty. U.S. Bullet Proofing, along with Quikserv, provides an extensive selection of security measures for doors, windows, and transactional spaces.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Bullet Proof Glass Market

The bullet proof glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solid Acrylic, Traditional Laminated, Polycarbonate, Glass-Clad Polycarbonate, Other Types

2) By Security Levels: Security Level-1, Security Level-2, Security Level-3, Security Level-4 to 8

3) By Application: Defense And VIP Vehicles, ATM Booths And Teller Stations, Cash-in-Transit Vehicles, Commercial Buildings, Government And Law Enforcement, Other Application

4) By End-Use: Automotive, Military, Banking And Finance, Construction, Other End-Use

Subsegments:

1) By Solid Acrylic: Single-Layer Acrylic Glass, Multi-Layer Acrylic Glass

2) By Traditional Laminated: Laminated Glass With PVB (Polyvinyl Butyral), Laminated Glass With SGP (SentryGlas Plus), Multi-Layer Laminated Glass

3) By Polycarbonate: Single-Layer Polycarbonate, Multi-Layer Polycarbonate, Polycarbonate Sheets With Coating

4) By Glass-Clad Polycarbonate: Laminated Glass With Polycarbonate Core, Glass-Clad Polycarbonate Sheets

5) By Other Types: Tempered Glass, Insulated Bulletproof Glass, Hybrid Bulletproof Glass

Global Bullet Proof Glass Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the bulletproof glass market, with projected growth expected. The bulletproof glass market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

