Bernard Salt AM headlines Small Business Week

Release date: 22/09/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is encouraging small business owners to participate in this year’s Small Business Week, from Monday 22 September to Friday 26 September.

Events will be held in Adelaide and across South Australia to help small business owners to grow, innovate and build capability in their businesses, complimented by a suite of new online, on-demand content available from today.

Demographer and author Bernard Salt AM will headline a welcome event on Monday morning, which will also feature a panel of South Australian business leaders, including Tyson Gundersen (Bureau), Brandon Reynolds (The Yoghurt Shop), Nick Palousis (2XE), Alison Milisits (Villi’s Family Bakery) and Rebecca Hunter-Harvey (Ochre Dawn).

The week-long program covers topics such as cyber security, finance and cash flow, digital marketing and AI, workforce planning and mental health and wellbeing.

Program highlights include a Cyber Roadshow and Meta Boost Workshops hosted by the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA), and cash flow and diversification workshops in the Riverland, hosted by the Small Business Commission SA.

Regional events will be held across the Adelaide Hills, Yorke and Mid North, Eyre Peninsula, Riverland, Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island.

South Australia is home to nearly 160,000 small businesses employing more than 300,000 people and representing 98 per cent of all business in the state.

Small Business Week is an initiative of the Malinauskas Government’s landmark Small Business Strategy 2023-2030. It is being delivered by the Office for Small and Family Business in partnership with the Industry Advocate, Small Business Commission SA and the Commissioner for Consumer and Business Services.

To register for an event or explore the full program, visit: business.sa.gov.au/week

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Small Business Week is about empowering business owners with the tools, skills and networks they need to strengthen their capability and keep growing.

I encourage all business owners across Adelaide and our regions to explore the full program available to them, connect with peers and be inspired by success stories and expert insights.

Small businesses are the heart of our economy and the Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting them to grow and succeed.

Attributable to Bernard Salt AM

Scope for business growth in the construction, financing and furnishing of housing; this demand will rise in South Australia and elsewhere within Australia as Millennials move from their 30s into their 40s. They will seek out their 'forever home' and may be helped in this quest by early inheritance support from baby boomer parents.

SA added more than 5,000 net new sole trader businesses during the 2024 financial year. Sole traders are the bedrock of the small business ecosystem. They provide gateway access to business formation.

International student numbers in SA are greater now than was the case prior to the pandemic.This creates business opportunities in the delivery of student services including in accommodation as well as in (curated) food supplies.