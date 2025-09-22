Liberals caught short on public transport amid privatisation legacy

Release date: 22/09/25

As the Malinauskas Labor Government delivers on its massive infrastructure policy agenda across now publicly owned public transport services, the Liberals have failed to do their homework on a copied idea which hasn’t been costed properly – to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

Falling $75 million short, the Liberals’ policy on fares fails to invest in the additional services required to go with it – and risks de-railing the level of service South Australian commuters expect and deserve.

Under the Marshall Liberal government, with Vincent Tarzia sitting at the Cabinet table as a minister, public transport was subjected to privatisation, service cuts, fare hikes and dangerous cost-cutting:

During their last term the Liberals privatised tram and train services under long contracts with overseas based private operators (Keolis Downer Adelaide for trains; Torrens Connect for trams).

These privatisations came despite repeated assurances from then-Premier Marshall that there was no privatisation agenda.

As part of the privatisation there was a secret plan to reduce security measures as part of the contracts: removal of fixed security officers on trains, Passenger Service Assistants (PSAs) cut from 93 to 63, and removed from services after-7pm services.

The 2018 SA Liberal budget included saving up to $15 million a year by “rationalising public transport services”.

The SA Liberals announced that more than 1,200 bus services would be cut or shortened.

Other cuts include closure of the Passenger Transport Information Centre in the CBD and scrapping of two-section metro tickets, and cancelled projects to expand Tea Tree Plaza and Klemzig Park ‘n’ Rides.

Fares were raised by more than inflation. Two-section metro tickets were scrapped. A new $5 charge was introduced to purchase a MetroCard. These changes hit lower-income commuters hardest.

Removal or scaling back of security guards from evening/night train services. After-7pm services had fewer Passenger Service Assistants; fixed security officers replaced by mobile teams.

The Malinauskas Government has returned Adelaide’s train and tram services to public hands – putting people before profits and ensuring every dollar is going back into the public transport system to deliver a reliable, safer and more frequent service.

A host of savings measures have been introduced for commuters who need it most, including free travel for Seniors Card holders all day, every day along with 25-cent fares for students – which would rise 100 per cent under the Liberals’ policy.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Our Government fought hard to get train and tram services back in public control, where they belong, enabling us to invest directly in the system and improve services for South Australians.

Now we’re seeing the same party that privatised our trains and trams failing to do their homework, with zero credibility and a long track record of cuts.

By reversing that sell-off, commuters and communities benefit from a network centred around them.

The investments we have made are delivering the critical infrastructure needed for a reliable, safer and more frequent service, helping to drive up patronage.