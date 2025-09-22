Needle-free flu vaccine for SA children

Release date: 22/09/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will provide a new free no-needle influenza vaccine for children aged between two and five, to be rolled out from next year ahead of the flu season.

The new game-changing needle-free vaccine – called FluMist – will be administered via a nasal spray, at GPs.

The regular injectable flu vaccine is already free in SA for at-risk groups including children under five, and now this needle-free option will also be available for children aged between two and five.

It’s hoped that providing this alternative will lead to an improved uptake of the influenza vaccine for young children, who are especially susceptible to harm from the flu.

While South Australia has the highest flu vaccination rate of any mainland state for the general population and one of the highest for children under five, the coverage rate for children under five is still only about 25 per cent.

The new vaccine is sprayed into the nose by a health practitioner and provides the same protection as the currently available vaccine for this age group.

This innovative alternative for young children is yet another way we can help protect the youngest and most vulnerable in our community.

So far this year in South Australia, 178 children aged two to four have been hospitalised with influenza, with 1806 cases of influenza reported in this age group.

Additionally, children aged under five have the highest hospitalisation rates for influenza compared to other age groups.

Influenza can cause severe illness and even death in children, with common complications in young children including middle ear infections, pneumonia, and croup.

High uptake of the needle-free vaccine has been seen across the UK and USA since 2023 when population vaccine programs were introduced, with significant improvements in vaccination rates. The use of this vaccine overseas, with high parental acceptability, has led to reduced illness, and fewer health service presentations and hospitalisations in children.

New South Wales and Queensland have also announced in recent days a rollout of FluMist.

Many children will only need one dose, but for children who haven’t previously been vaccinated with any influenza vaccine, two doses of FluMist four weeks apart are recommended.

Some children may still need to receive the injectable flu vaccine if they have a range of existing health conditions, for example, if they are immuno-compromised.

Health practitioners will be provided advice on who is recommended to receive the nasal spray and will make a clinical decision about the best form of vaccination for individual children.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This is a vaccination game-changer for parents and young children.

Many kids are scared of needles and this new nasal spray flu vaccine takes away that fear.

Providing a needle-free option will hopefully encourage more parents to get their kids vaccinated and protected from the flu.

It’s been successful overseas and we hope it’ll lift vaccination rates in the under five age group here for next flu season and beyond.

Attributable to Department of Health and Wellbeing Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier

As a paediatrician, I know it can be scary for young children to have needles. Given the flu vaccine needs to be administered every year, this new needle-free vaccine is a wonderful option, and I hope will encourage families to have their children vaccinated, as recently shown in other countries.

Annual flu vaccination is available free to at-risk groups through the National Immunisation Program (NIP), including children under five, people over 65, pregnant women, Aboriginal people and those with underlying health conditions. South Australia additionally funds flu vaccine for people experiencing homelessness.