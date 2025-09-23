Building and Construction Glass Market Projected to Witness Growth of US $167.75 Bn 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Building and Construction Glass Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building and Construction Glass Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for building and construction glass has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is set to expand from $113.18 billion in 2024 to $121.4 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include urbanization and population increase, changes in architectural styles, concerns about energy conservation, economic conditions, and the impact of globalization and commerce.

The market size of the building and construction glass sector is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The value is predicted to reach $167.75 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is as a result of sustainable construction methods, increasing population density and urban growth, strict regulations on energy efficiency, infrastructure development initiatives, and worldwide economic trends. Key trends during the forecast period will include advancements in glass technology, the introduction of smart building technologies, an increase in the demand for specialty glass, environmentally friendly and recyclable materials, and integration of building information modeling (BIM).

Download a free sample of the building and construction glass market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10221&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Building and Construction Glass Market?

The proliferation of eco-friendly structures greatly aids the progression of the building and construction glass sector. Environmentally thoughtful design, building, and operation of structures is the underlying principle of green building, with an emphasis on sustainable resources and materials, reduction of energy and water consumption, enhancement of indoor air quality, and limitation of waste and pollution. Building and construction glass is indispensable in green building due to its energy-efficient solutions, which cut down energy usage and expenditure. For instance, as of August 2024, Natural Resources Canada, a non-departmental Canadian government entity, stated that residential buildings in the country account for 47% of the building sector's emissions (exclusive of electricity). Approximately 54% of households depend on fossil fuels for heating spaces, while 44% use electrical equipment. As such, the advancement of eco-friendly structures will bolster the building and construction glass sector.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Building and Construction Glass Market?

Major players in the Building and Construction Glass include:

• AGC Inc.

• Central Glass Co. Ltd.

• Guardian Industries

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Schott AG

• China Glass Holdings Ltd.

• Dellner Glass Solutions

• Fuyaogroup.com

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Building and Construction Glass Market?

Mainstream businesses in the building and construction glass market are focusing on product enhancements such as glass production facilities to improve manufacturing efficiency, minimize the environmental footprint, and fulfill the rising demand for eco-friendly building materials. These facilities are specialized plants that transform raw substances into various glass items using thermal and molding processes. For example, Saint-Gobain, a global organization based in France, launched a low carbon glass in March 2023. This advanced product can achieve a carbon footprint reduction of up to 40% during its entire existence, compared to conventional glass items. The success of this low-carbon glass is due to its reliance on renewable energy for manufacturing and the incorporation of approximately two-thirds of recycled glass.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Building and Construction Glass Market Growth

The building and construction glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Low-E Glass, Special Glass

2) By Manufacturing Process: Float Glass Process, Rolled Or Sheet Process

3) By Chemical Composition: Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, Potash-Lead

4) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Low-E Glass: Soft Coat Low-E Glass, Hard Coat Low-E Glass, Double-Glazed Low-E Glass, Triple-Glazed Low-E Glass

2) By Special Glass: Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Tinted Glass, Insulated Glass, Fire-Resistant Glass, Acoustic Glass

View the full building and construction glass market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-construction-glass-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Building and Construction Glass Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the Building and Construction Glass market. The market report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Building and Construction Glass Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Building And Construction Tapes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-construction-tapes-global-market-report

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-road-construction-equipment-global-market-report

Building Automation And Control System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-automation-and-control-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.