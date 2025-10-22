Demand for Green Building Materials Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $530.33 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Green Building Materials Market Be By 2025?

The market of green building materials has seen significant expansion in the past years. A rise from $336.46 billion in 2024 to $369.03 billion in 2025 is projected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The proven growth in the past is a result of robust economic expansion in emerging markets, escalated construction endeavours in developing areas, supportive government regulations towards green buildings, population growth increment, advancing industrialisation, an environment of low-interest rates, and progression in technology.

In the upcoming years, the green building materials market is predicted to experience substantial growth, reaching a market size of $530.33 billion by 2029, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be traced back to a heightened demand for sustainable and green alternatives, an increase in the quest for energy-efficient structures, and the broadening utilization of green building materials in both residential and non-residential sectors. Main trends during the forecast period are predicted to center around environmentally-friendly construction materials, mass timber technology, the adoption of mineral wool insulation methods, green cement, eco-friendly paints, new product launches, and an emphasis on partnerships and collaborations.

Download a free sample of the green building materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5182&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Green Building Materials Market Landscape?

The uptick in the need for environmentally friendly structures is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the green building materials market in the forthcoming years. Green building encompasses the creation of edifices and the integration of methods from site picking to designing, building, functioning, servicing, renovating, and ultimately, dismantling in an ecologically conscious and resource-efficient manner. Given that green building materials are essential for crafting green buildings, their demand is also on the rise. For example, a report by CBRE India, which offers commercial real estate services and investments, revealed in April 2022 that green building has significantly gained interest over the preceding five years. In this period, green-certified buildings supply has surge by 37%, adding an additional 78 million square feet of certified stock. Thus, the escalating need for green buildings is propelling the expansion of the green building materials market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Green Building Materials Market?

Major players in the Green Building Materials include:

• Owens Corning

• BASF SE

• Kingspan Group Plc

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours And Company Co. Ltd.

• Interface Inc.

• Saint-Gobain (CertainTeed Corporation)

• Forbo International SA

• Amvik Systems

• Alumasc Group Plc

• Bauder Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Green Building Materials Industry?

In an effort to enhance energy efficiency, minimize environmental degradation, and satisfy increasing consumer needs for sustainable building options, major corporations in the green building materials market are developing innovative extruded polystyrene insulation (XPS) products. As an example, DuPont, according to a June 2023 report by the American Chemistry Council, a US trade association, introduced the Styrofoam Brand ST-100 XPS Insulation. This product makes use of a low-GWP (Global Warming Potential) blowing agent that reduces embodied carbon by 94% throughout its life cycle compared to earlier models. Incidentally, vital characteristics such as mechanical robustness, moisture resistance, and fire safety are preserved in the new formulation.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Green Building Materials Market

The green building materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Structural, Exterior, Interior, Other Types

2) By Application: Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Application

3) By End-Use: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

Subsegments:

1) By Structural: Recycled Steel, Bamboo, Engineered Wood Products, Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs)

2) By Exterior: Green Roof Systems, Sustainable Siding Materials, Solar Panels, Low-Emission Windows

3) By Interior: Recycled Flooring, Low-VOC Paints And Coatings, Sustainable Insulation Materials, Non-Toxic Adhesives

4) By Other Types: Water-Efficient Fixtures, Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems, Renewable Energy Systems, Sustainable Landscaping Materials

View the full green building materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-building-materials-global-market-report

Green Building Materials Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led in the green building materials market and Asia-Pacific was projected to see rapid growth in the future. The market report encompassed regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Green Building Materials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Greenhouse Nursery And Flowers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-nursery-and-flowers-global-market-report

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-material-and-garden-equipment-and-supplies-dealers-global-market-report

Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-equipment-contractors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.