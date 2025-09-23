Body Armor Plates Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Body Armor Plates Market?

The market size for body armor plates has witnessed consistent growth over the recent past. The market, which stood at $2.06 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $2.12 billion in 2025, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Factors driving this growth encompass initiatives towards military modernization, improvements in law enforcement, escalating threats and conflicts, concerns around terrorism, and industrial usage.

The market for body armor plates is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $2.68 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be credited to worldwide security issues, modifications in law enforcement, the surge in urban conflicts, the commercial sector's adoption, and technological advances. The forecast period will feature key trends such as the improvement of ballistic protection standards, the creation of malleable and body-fitted plates, incorporation of intelligent technologies, increased requirement for special threat plates, and strategic partnerships for research and development.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Body Armor Plates Market?

The escalation in acts of terrorism is projected to stimulate the expansion of the body armor plates market in the future. The term terrorism signifies violent actions that present serious risks to others and display a complete disregard for the ensuing damage. Body armor plates have the ability to disrupt or trap bullets during any act of terror, aligning the increase in terrorism with the enhancement of the body armor plates market. In support of this, the Global Terrorism Index 2023, released by the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australian research and education institution, has indicated in March 2023 that terrorist attacks in 2022 led to an average fatality rate of 1.7 per incident, a rise from 1.3 deaths per incident in 2021. This demonstrates an increase in the lethalness of such attacks. Therefore, the substantial rise in terrorism globally is the driving factor behind the market growth of body armor plates.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Body Armor Plates Market?

Major players in the Body Armor Plates include:

• Armored Republic LLC

• BAE Systems

• Ceradyne Inc.

• Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd

• Helweg International

• Kejo Limited Company

• Pacific Safety Products

• Safariland LLC

• Point Blank Enterprises Inc

• Ace Link Armor

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Body Armor Plates Industry?

The primary trend gaining traction in the body armor plates market is product innovation. Key businesses in the body armor plates market are concentrating their efforts on new product development in order to dominate the market. For example, in January 2023, U.S.-based military armor products manufacturer, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, unveiled Cratus Wave, a level 3 armor ballistic plate. This particular product stands out due to its incorporation of trauma reduction technology. This technology allows for the redistribution of pressure waves from the user to the rigid body armor plates, thus alleviating the effects of back face deformation. This condition, where the opposite side of the armor bulges and creates blunt physiological stress to servicemen, occurs when a projectile strikes the armor. The quick dispersion of energy reduces the force leading to blunt trauma.

What Segments Are Covered In The Body Armor Plates Market Report?

The body armor plates market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: UHMWPE, Steel, Aramid, Composite Ceramic, Other Materials

2) By Level: Level II, Level IIA, Level III, Level IIIA, Level IV, Other Levels

3) By Application: Defense, Law Enforcement Protection, Civilians, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By UHMWPE (Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene): UHMWPE Single Layer Plates, UHMWPE Multi-Layer Plates, UHMWPE Soft Armor Inserts

2) By Steel: Hard Steel Plates, Soft Steel Plates, Multi-Curve Steel Plates

3) By Aramid: Aramid Fiber Plates, Aramid Composite Plates, Aramid Soft Armor Inserts

4) By Composite Ceramic: Ceramic Tile Plates, Ceramic Composite Plates, Multi-Strike Composite Plates

5) By Other Materials: Aluminum Plates, Polycarbonate Plates, Hybrid Material Plates

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Body Armor Plates Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for body armor plates, with expectations for Asia-Pacific to experience the most accelerated growth in the upcoming period. The report on the body armor plates market comprises regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

