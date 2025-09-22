SIMSTech Completes Surgical Instrument Tracking System and Aims for Entry into European Market

ClariTrace™ with EverTrace™ : AI Surgical Instrument Tracking Platform

AI-driven laser and vision system revolutionizes surgical instrument tracking and powers SIMSTech’s expansion into Europe

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIMSTech, a Korean medical IoT service company, announced the completion of its Surgical Instrument Management System (SIMS) and its active entry into the European market. The system is designed to address long-standing issues in tracking reusable surgical instruments, including infection risks and inefficiencies in hospital operations.Hospitals worldwide reuse surgical instruments after sterilization and cleaning, but it has remained difficult to confirm how many times an instrument has been used, which patient it was used on, or whether there is micro-damage. This lack of traceability creates risks for patient safety and complicates inventory management. While barcode and RFID-based solutions have contributed to the development of instrument tracking, they have limitations in sterilization environments and long-term durability.Market reports from global research firms indicate that the global surgical instrument tracking sector is expected to grow at a 13–17% CAGR over the next five years. Regulations such as the FDA's UDI (Unique Device Identification) in the US and the EU MDR (Medical Device Regulation) in Europe are key drivers of this growth, creating demand for new technical approaches. SIMSTech positions itself as an emerging player in this market, focused on addressing regulatory requirements and operational challenges with its technology.SIMSTech's system features two proprietary technologies:EverTrace™ and ClariTrace™.EverTrace™ uses laser technology to engrave a 2x2mm Data Matrix Code directly onto instruments. The code remains intact under repeated sterilization at 134°C and does not require batteries or additional tags. ClariTrace™ applies an AI vision system that identifies up to 200 codes within 0.3 seconds with 99.9% accuracy, even under poor lighting or from different angles. Together, these functions allow hospitals to track the entire lifecycle of each instrument, from surgery through cleaning, sterilization, and storage. The system also links usage records with patient data, creating a database suitable for audits."Barcode and RFID technologies have not been able to fully address the challenges of the surgical environment," said Shinhwan Cho, CEO of SIMSTech. "Our objective is to provide a system that reduces inefficiencies in hospitals, supports medical staff in their work, and ultimately ensures patient safety. SIMSTech goes beyond compliance with regulations by improving the way surgical instruments are managed."To support its entry into the European market, SIMSTech is in active discussions with a leading German-based manufacturer and one of the world's largest providers of reusable surgical instruments, as well as a prominent Italian company specializing in the outsourcing of surgical instrument cleaning and sterilization. These collaborations aim to leverage SIMSTech's technology to set a new reference in surgical instrument tracking across Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.