H1B GPT Fills Skills Gap Created by Trump Proclamation

PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nTeligence Corporation, a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of the H1B GPT. A transformative hardware appliance that harnesses the power of generative AI to automate core programming tasks. This innovative device is designed to function as an entire team of completely digital software engineers, managed by a human supervisor. The person is responsible for the detailed design, instructions for code generation, as well as reviewing, integrating, and testing all the components. The electronic workers are capable of writing highly accurate code, at the expert level, in such languages as Java, Python, Javascript, C++, and C#. Orders of magnitude faster than people, and for a fraction of the cost.As Marc Schneiderman, Chief Technology Officer of nTeligence Corporation states, “The H1B GPT embodies the power of American ingenuity, and is a game changer for tech giants, the Fortune 1000, and even for startups. It provides these organizations with an alternative to paying a $100K petition fee for every foreign software engineer they want to employ here in the United States. Now electronic workers, who are made in America, can perform the same coding tasks as human H1-B employees. Enabling these firms to deliver higher quality software solutions to their customers, both internal and external, in much less time and at a lower cost.” He goes on to say that “Using the H1B GPT, an American worker with an intelligent machine can outperform ten foreign software engineers. Achieving the long-awaited industry dream of 10X development”. Adding that, “The basic economics of the H1B GPT eliminate any need to use an onshore-offshore software delivery model moving forward. The new model for development will be inside of a silicon based American software factory.”The H1B GPT appliance supports a wide range of software development initiatives, including green field (brand new) projects, legacy modernization efforts (including COBOL), adding AI capabilities to existing production systems, as well as maintenance of core line of business applications and bug fixes. The digital software engineers are trained to use the standard libraries that come bundled with each programming language. They also know how to leverage the most popular commercial and open-source frameworks as well. Including application programming interfaces (API) that provide access to public cloud infrastructure and services. By automating the basic task of writing of code, the H1B GPT frees human developers to focus their efforts on higher-level cognitive activities such as design and architecture.The design of the appliance provides unparalleled security, reliability, and performance. Unlike offerings from cloud providers, whose AI services are like a public utility, the H1B GPT is not vulnerable to catastrophic system outages. Which can potentially be triggered by an event as simple as lightning striking a data center’s cooling system during a thunderstorm. Which is happening more often. In addition, the dedicated appliance has no inbound or outbound traffic, or connections to any remote 3rd party servers. The device is fully isolated. Thus, ensuring that sensitive code and intellectual property will always remain on-premise. Minimizing the risk of any data breaches or cyber intrusions.What sets the H1B GPT apart from its competitors is the use of multiple Large Language Models (LLMs). At times they are competing with one another, at other moments cooperating. Rather than relying on a single, monolithic, generic LLM, each of the individual deep learning models have been fine-tuned specifically for code generation. There is also sharing of the CPU and GPU compute capabilities, as well as memory, for model inference. This allows the appliance to run massive, enormously powerful, models right on your desktop. Currently, the H1B GPT is available as part of a combined hardware and professional services offering.nTeligence Corporation is an emerging, woman owned, AI company located in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.# # # # # #

