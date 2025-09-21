Monday, September 22, 2025

CANADA, September 21 - Note: All times local and subject to change

12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a conversation with the President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Michael Froman.

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at the High-Level Segment of the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement on the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

4:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Kenya, William Ruto.

