Archimedes-Desal ™ Selected as Only Michigan-based Qualified Team in Track-A XPRIZE Water Scarcity Competition

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Oak-based innovators win grant award, secure U.S. patent, gain local support, and announce launch of GoFundMe campaignArchimedes-Desal™, a Royal Oak-based innovation team, announced today that it has been selected as the only Michigan team to advance in Track A of the XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition, a global challenge addressing one of humanity’s most urgent crises: access to clean, affordable water.Water insecurity affects more than 2 billion people worldwide, with population growth, climate pressures, and industrial demand placing unprecedented stress on freshwater resources. The XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition seeks breakthrough solutions that can sustainably expand access to safe water at scale.The Michigan team’s innovation — a gravity-driven reverse osmosis system — earned recognition from a panel of international desalination experts, a grant award, and protection under a newly issued U.S. patent.Currently being assembled in Royal Oak, the prototype will move to J & N Fabrications in Warren this November for critical XPRIZE Water Scarcity required testing. The project’s intellectual property was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by New York Law School (NYLS) through its pro bono Patent Law Clinic (PLC).________________________________________Quotes“We are thrilled that the XPRIZE Water Scarcity Judging Panel recognized the potential of our innovation,” said Tom Wither, Founder of Archimedes-Desal™. “As the only Michigan team in Track A, we’ll be competing with some of the world’s largest corporations and research institutes — but with formidable technology and our passionate team of tradesmen and engineers, we’re ready to take on this ‘Rocky’-style challenge.”“New York Law School’s inhouse Patent Law Clinic is pleased to support this groundbreaking project by assisting our client, Mr. Tom Wither, obtain a U.S. patent,” said Professor Shahrokh Falati, Director, Patent Law Clinic (NYLS). “We believe in fostering technological innovation that addresses urgent global challenges such as water scarcity, and this technology has realizable potential and is a good example of that mission in action. Congratulations to the students in our law clinic, and to Mr. Wither.”“We’re proud to open our doors to Archimedes-Desal™ as they prepare their system for testing,” said Nick Kuzatko, Owner of J & N Fabrications, Warren. “Supporting homegrown innovation that tackles global water scarcity is something we’re honored to be part of.”________________________________________To bridge the funding gap, Archimedes-Desal™ launched a GoFundMe campaign inviting individuals and organizations to contribute to this cause.Importantly, the team believes project supporters will personally benefit from the satisfaction of knowing they are helping advance a potentially ‘historic’ innovation in the fight against global water insecurity.________________________________________Release Highlights:• Selected by a Panel of global desalination experts as a qualified team for XPRIZE Water Scarcity Track A• Awarded a grant from XPRIZE Water Scarcity• Granted a U.S. patent for its gravity-driven desalination system• Pro bono assistance by the Patent Law Clinic, New York Law School for patent filings• Prototype currently being built in Royal Oak• Supported by Warren business: J & N Fabrication providing testing space in November• GoFundMe campaign launched to help offset project and development costs________________________________________For more information, or to support the campaign, visit: GoFundMe/Archimedes-Desal™Media Contact:Tom WitherFounder, Archimedes-Desal ™tom@aawfunding.com1-248-541-9288About XPRIZEXPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org.

