Holy Family School to Host Unprecedented 18 Hole-in-Ones Golf Challenge with $1mil Super Shot, Acura giveaway & more

The Round of Your Life: Holy Family School hosts 18-hole hole-in-one chances Nov. 8 with $1M Super Shot, Acura giveaway, Pebble Beach trip & more in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holy Family School announced today its first-ever Hole-in-One Fore a Good Cause golf challenge, set for Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove (short course). The groundbreaking event will feature 18 consecutive hole-in-one prize opportunities, including a $1,000,000 Super Shot, a brand-new Acura courtesy of Shottenkirk Acura Huntsville, and a Pebble Beach golf vacation.“This is unlike any round of golf ever played in Huntsville — or anywhere else,” said Coach Hunt, Athletic Director at Holy Family School. “Every hole is a chance at a life-changing prize, all while supporting our student-athletes and capital campaign.”Avid golfers (and non-golfers who can putt) are invited to compete for personal glory. Spectators are also welcome and highly encouraged to come out and watch the excitement. Several holes will have 2nd chance winner opportunities. Prize highlights include:18th Hole Holy Family School $1,000,000 Super Shot9th Hole New Acura Vehicle Giveaway sponsored by our friends at Shottenkirk Acura Huntsville1st Hole New Harley Davidson Sportster S motorcycle sponsored by our partners at LockTec Security SystemsMany more great prizes sponsored by Rocket City Trash Pandas, Ridgeline Construction, and Rocket City Meats await golfers on all 18 holes.Not a golfer? Then try your hand at winning a Pebble Beach vacation for two in our long-putt contest.Event proceeds will directly benefit the Holy Family School (HFS) Athletic Department and the Holy Family School Capital Campaign, funding new sports equipment and facility improvements for students. Their third-party provider is responsible for all hole-in-one prize winner claims. That way, sponsors and players can enjoy the day without any financial risk.“This not your run-of-the-mill golf tournament — it’s a chance to make history, win big like the Pros do, and make a lasting impact on our children’s future,” Hunt added.Event Details:Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025Time: Shotgun starts at 8 am, 11 am, 3 pmLocation: RTJ Golf Trail at Hampton Cove, Huntsville, ALRegistration: Hole-in-one Fore a Good CauseFacebook Updates: facebook.com/HFSHoleinOne Spots are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Players, sponsors, and community supporters are encouraged to sign up today

