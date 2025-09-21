Richmond Hill, GA (September 21, 2025) – At the request of Richmond Hill Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Umar Haqq, age 19, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, and James Wallace, age 18, of Savannah, Georgia.

The investigation shows that on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m., the Richmond Hill Police Department responded to Ashton Apartment Complex on Harris Trail Road in Richmond Hill, Georgia, in reference to a shooting. Law enforcement officers arrived on scene and discovered Haqq and Wallace with gunshot wounds. Haqq and Wallace were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was also located with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The bodies of Haqq and Wallace will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia, for autopsies.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.