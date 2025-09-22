Boulder Becomes First City Where Residents Can Chat With Every Pastor at Once
Custom AI chatbot gives Boulder residents instant answers drawn from sermons across every local church
The chatbot draws on Boulder churches’ sermons, websites, and reviews, updated weekly to stay current. Residents can ask questions in natural language and receive answers backed by timestamped sermon clips, direct links to church websites, or citations from community reviews. By combining AI with the authentic voices of Boulder pastors, the tool makes it simple for anyone to explore faith and discover churches they might want to visit.
“Boulder is known for its strong sense of community,” said Joe Suh, founder of Pastors.ai. “This ‘ChatGPT for Boulder churches’ lets anyone hear from local pastors and find a church community where they feel at home.”
About the Project
Free and open to the public, the Boulder Church chatbot is the first citywide AI tool of its kind in the U.S. Trained on every Boulder church’s sermons, websites, and reviews, it helps residents explore faith and find a church community.
Joe Suh
Pastors AI
+1 303-578-9952
help@pastors.ai
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.