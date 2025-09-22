Kit Eldredge, Revered Author, Offers Advice on Gen Z and the Hard Truth About Success: Choosing Meaning Over Money

Kit Eldredge at Indie Author Book Signing Event, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen Z is changing the definition of success. A growing number of young adults say they’re skeptical that hard work truly pays off, and that doubt is being borne out by alarming trends. In response, author Kit Eldredge is offering a wake-up call with Sleepwalking: Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice? and The Root of All Evil. His message: money may buy comfort, but it can’t buy meaning.

“With a generation questioning the value of traditional success, I want to show that purpose goes beyond paychecks,” says Eldredge. “For Gen Z, success isn’t just about earning, it’s about making conscious choices, even when the world feels uncertain.”

In his works, Eldredge takes readers on a journey from fortune to fulfillment. The Root of All Evil serves as a cautionary tale, exposing the pitfalls of pursuing wealth without purpose and warning how unchecked ambition can erode identity, relationships, and true happiness. In contrast, Sleepwalking acts as a practical guide, offering actionable steps for intentional living and encouraging readers to stop drifting through life and instead make conscious, value-aligned choices each day.

Eldredge addresses the anxieties of modern readers directly. Whether it’s the fear of being trapped in unfulfilling work, the instability of the economy, or the desire to find meaning beyond material wealth, his books offer both warning and wisdom.

“Even in a world that seems to reward luck over effort,” Eldredge explains, “you can build a life by choice, not by chance. Look at your own evidence as proof of your capabilities. Don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. Reflect on where you’ve been to discover who you are."

Why This Matters Now

Burnout has become nearly universal among younger workers, with Gen Z feeling the strain most acutely. A UKG global study found that 83% of Gen Z frontline employees report experiencing burnout, and more than one-third (36%) say they may quit their jobs because work negatively impacts their physical or mental health. Similarly, a Seramount survey revealed that 72% of Gen Z respondents reported at least one symptom of burnout, such as exhaustion or lack of motivation, which is far higher than the rates among older generations. These numbers exemplify a crisis in mental health and well-being that employers and leaders can no longer ignore.

“Gen Z is showing us that success isn’t just about titles or paychecks anymore,” says Eldredge. “They want lives rooted in meaning, purpose, and well-being. That shift is powerful; it reflects a generation determined to align their choices with what truly matters, even while navigating incredible pressures.”

As conversations around work, mental health, and purpose intensify, Eldredge’s insights offer both Gen Z and wider audiences a roadmap for building a life of intention, one that doesn’t require chasing wealth at the expense of well-being and authenticity.

Readers Rave:

“Sleepwalking by Kit Eldredge is a fantastic read for anyone in need of a spark of inspiration. The lessons within these pages are grounded in real-life wisdom, practical, easy to follow, and refreshingly authentic. Eldredge has a gift for translating complex life experiences into clear, powerful insights that can truly shift your perspective. Whether you’re feeling stuck, searching for meaning, or simply ready for a new chapter, Sleepwalking offers life-changing advice that feels both accessible and deeply personal.”

About Kit Eldredge

Kit Eldredge is a visionary entrepreneur and author recognized for his innovative approach and storytelling skills. In 1990, he founded Real Time Data, Inc. (RTD) and developed VendLink, a groundbreaking technology that allowed vending machines, both old and new, to transmit real-time sales data via radio waves, giving operators the ability to “know before they go” and significantly improving efficiency. Today, over 150,000 vending machines remain connected through VendLink. Eldredge sold RTD in 2001, closing a successful chapter in his entrepreneurial career.

Since then, Eldredge has turned his focus to writing, authoring two highly acclaimed books, The Root of All Evil and Sleepwalking: Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice?. His work is dedicated to inspiring others to recognize their potential, overcome obstacles, and build lives of intention, meaning, and fulfillment.

