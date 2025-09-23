TSO Briargrove Doctor Named Most Valuable Partner for Neurolens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ayesha Butt, a therapeutic optometrist and optometric glaucoma specialist at Texas State Optical (TSO) Briargrove, has been recognized as an Expert and Most Valuable Partner for Neurolens , a leading solution for managing eye misalignment and digital eye strain. The award was presented at a recent Newton event this past Thursday, honoring clinicians who demonstrate exceptional skill and commitment in improving patient outcomes with Neurolens technology.“Receiving this recognition is a true honor,” Dr. Butt said. “Neurolens allows us to address underlying causes of eye strain, headaches, and discomfort for many patients. I’m grateful to be part of a program that helps so many people regain visual comfort and improve their quality of life.”Dr. Butt is certified by the National Board of Examiners in Optometry and the Texas State Optometry Board. She provides comprehensive routine and medical eye examinations with a focus on ocular health. Her expertise includes diagnosing and managing conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other complex eye disorders, as well as utilizing Neurolens to treat binocular vision misalignment that can lead to chronic eye strain and headaches.Neurolens technology has become an increasingly important tool in optometry, particularly as more patients experience eye strain linked to prolonged digital device use. Dr. Butt’s award highlights her dedication to incorporating cutting-edge solutions into her practice, providing patients with both advanced care and personalized attention.Founded in 1936, Texas State Optical has a long-standing history of providing high-quality eye care and eyewear in Texas and the Southwest. The Briargrove office continues this legacy, offering comprehensive exams, pediatric assessments, and advanced diagnostics. By combining professional expertise with patient-centered care, TSO Briargrove supports the community in maintaining healthy vision at every stage of life.“Technology like Neurolens represents an exciting step forward in eye care,” Dr. Butt added. “Recognition from the Newton event underscores the importance of staying current with innovations that can make a meaningful difference for patients.”TSO Briargrove is located at 6100 Westheimer Rd, Ste 136A, Houston, TX 77057 in the Briargrove Shopping Plaza. The clinic is conveniently near the Briargrove and Tanglewood neighborhoods, just minutes from the Galleria. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (713) 785-2022 or visit www.tsobriargrove.com

