China Overseas Yongding Jiuli by Beijing Miland International Design Wins Platinum in A' Landscape Design Awards

Beijing Miland International Design's Exceptional Residential Display Area Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of landscape design, has announced Beijing Miland International Design as a winner in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category for their exceptional work, " China Overseas Yongding Jiuli ." This residential display area has been awarded the Platinum A' Design Award, acknowledging its outstanding design and significant contribution to the landscape design industry.The recognition of "China Overseas Yongding Jiuli" by the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award highlights the project's relevance to current trends and needs within the landscape design industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach and focus on utility.Beijing Miland International Design's award-winning work stands out for its unique theme of "migrating in the shallow mountains and wandering in the picturesque scenery." The design creates a cozy abode that seamlessly integrates with nature, offering an urban resort experience inspired by the Chinese artistic conception of "Travelers Among Mountains and Streams." The three-dimensional migratory experience garden, featuring mountain, stone, and forest landscapes, provides scenic views throughout the four seasons.Winning the Platinum A' Design Award serves as motivation for Beijing Miland International Design to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire the brand to push the boundaries of landscape design while maintaining their commitment to creating harmonious spaces that connect people with nature.Project MembersChina Overseas Yongding Jiuli was designed by a talented team from Beijing Miland International Design, including Design Director Nana Wang and Designer Zejun Mu, who collaborated to bring this exceptional residential display area to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Beijing Miland International DesignFounded in 2003, Milanddesign is one of the most professionally influential environmental landscape planning and design companies in China. It is a registered member of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) and a holder of Grade A qualification for national landscape architectural engineering. Milanddesign has won numerous domestic and international landscape design awards , adhering to the business philosophy of "first-tier cities, first-tier brands" and maintaining the creative concept of "seriousness and authenticity." The company's "systematic, comprehensive, and user-friendly" landscape design services have received unanimous praise from many first-tier brands.About MilanddesignMilanddesign is a multi-service landscape design provider that stands behind the philosophy of having "conscientious and original" creative concepts. With a team of more than 100 landscape designers, the company takes into consideration site conditions and the surrounding environment to create harmonious designs. This approach has resulted in over 100 projects, including villas, luxury resorts, residential and commercial properties, and urban public spaces. Many of Milanddesign's projects have won awards for excellence in the real estate industry and design field, and their designs have been featured in authoritative professional publications.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation, and impact. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria such as sustainability, aesthetic appeal, functionality, and integration with surroundings. The Platinum A' Design Award acknowledges the designers' commitment to advancing the landscape design industry and contributing to the enhancement of quality of life through their remarkable works.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. 