Energy Healer Adrienne Cummings of Addie’s Heart Centered Healing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

JULIAN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addie’s Heart Centered Healing, founded by holistic practitioner Addie Cummings, is announcing the official launch of its comprehensive energy-healing practice. Specializing in the Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code modalities developed by Dr. Bradley Nelson, Addie’s Heart Centered Healing is helping clients release trapped emotions, correct energetic imbalances, and replace limiting beliefs—without drug dependency or invasive treatments.

A former medical-industry professional and hospice caregiver, Addie Cummings discovered the power of the Emotion Code during a personal health crisis. After years of antidepressant use and failed diet regimens, she experienced rapid emotional release and unexpected weight loss—60 pounds in just two years. Inspired by her own transformation, Addie became certified in Emotion Code, then trained in both Body Code and Belief Code systems. Today, she is helping clients worldwide identify and clear the root-cause energies behind anxiety, depression, chronic pain, weight challenges, sleep disturbances and more.

“Conventional care often treats symptoms,” explains Cummings. “My approach goes directly to the root causes—energetic ‘pebbles in your shoe’—so the body can heal itself. Clients feel immediate lightness, report more vivid dreams, and create lasting change.” Addie’s gentle, non-invasive sessions employ a biometric “magnet” to release trapped emotions from the subconscious mind. She can also clear heart-walls, remove negative entities from homes or people, and even muscle-test ideal foods for humans and pets.

Addie’s Heart Centered Healing Offers Flexible Service Options

• In-Person Sessions at her Julian, California office

• Remote Distance Sessions via Zoom or email with a 24-hour window

• Family, Children and Animal Energy-Healing Consultations

• Home and Space Clearings for negative entity or energy attachments

Clients who once relied on talk therapy or prescription medications often find deep, lasting relief through these modalities. Addie emphasizes that energy healing complements—not replaces—conventional medical or psychiatric care. “I always encourage clients to continue working with their physicians,” she notes, “and I refer out when issues fall beyond my scope.”

Looking ahead, Addie’s Heart Centered Healing plans community workshops and local presentations to raise awareness of heart-centered energy work. “Imagine if every family learned this simple, school-taught practice,” she shares. “We could reduce reliance on medications, invasive procedures, and talk-therapy burnout. This is the future of holistic wellness.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Adrienne Cummings in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday September 18th at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-energy-healer-adrienne-cummings/id1785721253?i=1000727503281

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-energy-healer-adrienne-cummings-of-addies-heart-centered-healing-295488416

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5rTYsSXJJ3w7huo2TnzorX

For more information about Adrienne Cummings and Addie’s Heart Centered Healing, please visit https://www.addiesheartcenteredhealing.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.