A Sound Like Thunder Reimagines a Forgotten South and a Love That Defied Nations

Author Richard M. Lytle brings a forgotten South to life in A Sound Like Thunder, a sweeping tale of war, identity, and forbidden love.

Richard M. Lytle’s sweeping debut transports readers to 1813 Mobile, Alabama, where war, identity, and forbidden love collide.

With A Sound Like Thunder, I wanted to give readers a vivid, human look at a forgotten South — a place where cultures collided and love defied boundaries.” — Richard M. Lytle

In his debut historical novel, A Sound Like Thunder , acclaimed historian Richard M. Lytle transports readers to 1813 Mobile, Alabama, during the War of 1812, offering a powerful reimagining of a forgotten South and a poignant love story that defied nations.In A Sound Like Thunder, the reader meets Juliette Seville, a spirited seventeen-year-old girl whose dreams extend far beyond her family's expectations. Born into a world poised on the edge of transformation, Juliette is caught in the crossfire of competing empires as Mobile braces for invasion. Her life changes forever when she encounters Lieutenant Samuel Turner, a twenty-two-year-old orphaned soldier sent to defend the city. As their relationship deepens amid chaos and uncertainty, Juliette and Samuel find themselves crossing boundaries of culture, class, and country, forging a connection that challenges the very fabric of their divided world.A Forgotten South, A Divided LandUnlike the familiar narratives of the antebellum South, A Sound Like Thunder takes place in a little-explored moment of American history — a time when Mobile was still a contested port city influenced by French, Spanish, British, and Native American cultures. This backdrop creates a rich and dynamic setting for Lytle’s story, reflecting a region not yet fully claimed or understood. By centering his novel in this period, Lytle reframes the origins of Southern identity, showing how diversity, displacement, and resilience shaped the lives of those who lived there long before the South became defined by slavery and cotton.More Than a Love StoryWhile A Sound Like Thunder offers a deeply moving romance between Juliette and Samuel, it is far more than a love story. It is an exploration of identity, survival, and courage in a time of war. Juliette’s journey from duty-bound daughter to independent young woman mirrors the struggles of a South trying to define itself amid shifting borders and competing ambitions. Samuel, too, embodies the quiet determination of a soldier caught between duty and desire, searching for meaning in a world torn by conflict.Together, their story reveals how personal dreams and collective history intertwine — how love can become an act of resistance and a beacon of hope in times of upheaval.An Immersive, Historically Accurate WorldLytle’s background as a military historian brings a rare depth of research and authenticity to his fiction. Readers are immersed in the sights, sounds, and struggles of 1813 Mobile: the tense anticipation of invasion, the blend of cultures in its streets, and the unspoken codes of honor, survival, and community that governed life in the early South. Each scene is rendered with lyrical clarity, drawing on both real historical figures and carefully crafted fictional characters to create a world that feels immediate and alive.This attention to detail allows A Sound Like Thunder to challenge long-held assumptions about Southern history. It reveals a region far more diverse and complex than the one most readers think they know — a place where competing nations, native lands, and personal dreams collided to shape the future of America.What Early Readers Are SayingEarly reviewers have praised A Sound Like Thunder for its rich historical detail, emotional depth, and fresh perspective on the American South. Many note how the book re-centers voices too often left out of Southern history, offering a narrative that is both sweeping in scope and intimate in character.“With unflinching clarity and lyrical storytelling, Richard M. Lytle brings readers into a forgotten world — an early America where competing nations, native lands, and personal dreams collide. This is a love story, yes, but it’s also a story about identity, resilience, and the courage to forge one’s path in a divided land.”Book Highlights:A powerful historical novel set before the antebellum South took shapeA richly multicultural setting in 1813 Mobile, AlabamaA poignant love story amidst war, displacement, and identity crisisA dynamic female protagonist navigating duty, hope, and self-discoveryInspired by true historical figures and events, rooted in deep researchAbout the AuthorRichard M. Lytle is a native of Indiana and a U.S. Army veteran with twenty years of service, including tours in Germany and South Vietnam. Following his military career, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University, a Master of Arts in History from Northwestern State University of Louisiana, and a Master of Library Science from Indiana University. Lytle later served as a librarian in northwestern Indiana before retiring to Portugal, where he continues to write and research.Lytle is the author of several acclaimed works of military and regional history, including The Soldiers of America’s First Army, 1791; The Old Guard in 1898; Love, War and the Ninth Michigan Volunteers; and The Great Circus Train Wreck of 1918: Tragedy on the Indiana Lakeshore. A Sound Like Thunder marks his debut in historical fiction, blending meticulous research with emotionally resonant storytelling to bring forgotten history vividly to life.AvailabilityA Sound Like Thunder is available now in print and digital formats through major retailers and online platforms. Readers who enjoy early American history, cultural heritage, and sweeping historical sagas will find this novel a must-read that redefines the story of the American South before it was written.

