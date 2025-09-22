Rare Opportunity for Sports Families to Turn Sideline Stress into Game Confidence

The World's Best Connectors is launching its Wish I Had Known Sports Parents Mastermind in October 2025. The Wish I Had Known Sports Parents Mastermind will provide parents of athletes with needed resources, references and referrrals Parents who wish to apply for the Wish I Had Known Program can go to https://bit.ly/WIHKParentApplication8-25

Parents of student athletes are invited to apply for the Wish I Had Known Sports Parents’ Mastermind—to help them save time, money, and stress

Your child’s athletic talent opens the door to college, but it’s their business skills that will keep doors opening for the next 40 years.” — Rutherford Pascal

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World’s Best Connectors ( www.thewbcs.com ), a community of C-suite executives who help other CEOs enhance their connections with family, employees, clients, government, and the media, is launching programs aimed at creating 1000 new businesses. The audiences that WBC is focusing on are student-athletes and their parents. There is a special opportunity arising in October. WBC will stage a pilot program—The Wish I Had Known Sports Parents Mastermind . A select number of parents will get to attend online classes, special forums, and receive what CEO Denise Meridith calls the new "3 Rs" (references, referrals, and resources) needed to reduce TMS (time, money, and stress).The diverse group of parents chosen to participate in the pilot can have children of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, or physical/mental abilities, who are in any school, sport, or study. The required 60-minute classes will be held weekly online. But the attendees will also have opportunities to attend special Zoom talks and interact with each other in a private social media group.Joan Tilmon, who will be interviewing parents and speakers, says: “Parents will learn the whys, insights, hows, and keys to athletic, monetary, and personal success.” The four takeaways, which will be delivered by current and retired athletes, academic and community experts, and business leaders, are:THE POWER PARENT PLAYBOOKCreating a personalized playbook with clear 90-day, one-year, and three-year goals; understanding team-building requirements; and customized risk management plans.THE ATHLETE FINANCIAL GAME PLANDeveloping practical budgeting systems; identifying funding sources (scholarships, NILopportunities, etc.); and creating a sustainable financial plan.THE ELITE ATHLETE HANDBOOKSupporting effective student branding campaigns; exploring athlete-friendly career fields and solid Plan B options; and learning about physical, mental, and emotional challenges.ATHLETE FAMILY CONTINGENCY PLANAddressing whole-family dreams, potential family business opportunities, and creating a comprehensive vision for your family's future.Sports parents are often shown in a bad light by the media, when the majority of parents are dedicated and hardworking. The statistics about the number of athletes who go broke are frightening, when so many have talents that should have made them successful business and community leaders. The WIHK Mastermind is aimed at helping parents encourage and nurture successful entrepreneurship among their children. Rutherford Pascal, COO of WBC, says, “Your child’s athletic talent opens the door to college, but it’s their business skills that will keep doors opening for the next 40 years.”The parents’ program is described in the book published this year by Meridith— Wish I Had Known: The Sports Parents Playbook for Reducing Time, Money, and Stress. In 2026, it will be expanded to a larger group of parents from around the country. Additionally, a companion program for high school and college student-athletes will be offered by NILO Limited, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization created by WBC in 2023. NILO Limited Inc seeks to add “Ownership” to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) by helping students earn their LLCs.One of the partners of NILO Limited is its Community Director Scott Williams, who has been working with the Phoenix Chapter of the National Alliance of African-American Athletes (NAAAA) for over 20 years, will be working with WIHK to help parents find scholarships. Mike Adams (former martial arts and track star & Global Consultant with Adams and Morgan) and Charles Norman II (CEO of Sports Solutions LLC) are new partners of WBC. Among other things, they will be managing Athletic SOS, a state-of-the-art college and scholarship matching program, which will help WIHK parents easily identify schools and scholarships for which their students are best qualified.Parents must apply for the WIHK Mastermind pilot program from September 21 to September 26. There will be a 30-minute interview with a WBC official to assess the parents’ present situation, goals, and needs; parents’ ability and willingness to invest the time and money; and if WIHK is the best fit for them in the Oct-Nov 2025 program. The first pilot class will be very limited in size and intimate (a lot of hands-on attention). But other qualified parents who apply now, but not in time to be among this select, first class. will receive advance approval and a discount for the next, larger program that starts in January.Carlos Aramburo, from Phoenix, Arizona, was the first to sign up for the WIHK Sports Parent Mastermind. “I am confident the WIHK Mastermind can help me and my son Cesar, who plays for the RSL soccer academy based in Utah,” he said, “to experience a more organized and successful youth sports journey.”Parents (of student athletes of any age) who are interested in applying for the pilot program in 2025 should 1) text 480-790-1365 or2) submit the WIHK Application form at https://bit.ly/WIHKParentApplication8-25 or3) direct message Wish I Had Known on Facebook https://bit.ly/WIHKFacebook to get more information and arrange for a 30-minute interview.All parents are facing incredible challenges in the decades ahead. Fewer than 2 % of NCAA athletes go on to professional teams. The upcoming Wish I Had Known Sports Parents Mastermind seeks to help those raising talented athletes and their families to have a more enjoyable experience before, during, after, or despite not having a professional sports career.

