Jazz Artist Darryl Alexander to Release New Single 'Rise Up' on Sept. 26th, 2025

With "Rise Up" Darryl Alexander continues to build on his reputation as a dynamic force in contemporary jazz.

BOARDMAN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Rise Up,” the new contemporary jazz single by Darryl Alexander from his upcoming album release “Mornings Call” will be released on September 26, 2025. “Rise Up” charts new territory from his current single “Seen it Before” by adding saxophonist Kenny Blake to the ensemble of Pete Tokar on acoustic piano and rhodes, Wilbur Krebs on bass & rhythm guitar, and Darryl on drums, percussion, and keyboards, to create a soulful soundscape that listeners and radio will both enjoy.“The song title can mean different things to different people, depending on where each of us are at in our daily lives. For me it’s one of reflection, that as we rise up to start a new day, each of us has the opportunity and choice to either speak words of encouragement, healing, and empowerment to ourselves and others, or words of destruction and harm. It’s also a testimony of the danger of apathy and allowing things to take place that should not be occurring." The full album, titled “Morning Calls” will be released in January.“Rise Up” introduces celebrated saxophonist Kenny Blake into Alexander’s ensemble, which also features Pete Tokar on acoustic piano and Rhodes, Wilbur Krebs on bass and rhythm guitar, and Alexander himself on drums, percussion, and keyboards. Together, they craft a richly textured soundscape blending groove, sophistication, and heartfelt emotion—aimed at resonating with both jazz radio and listeners worldwide." - Jazz Chill (September 11, 2025)Darryl's music has been featured on numerous television shows, including Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America, E Entertainment, Lifetime, and Fox Business. His other passion is organizational development activities with nonprofits to reduce substance abuse in communities among youth."Rise Up" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, as well as other major streaming platforms.

