Jazz Artist Darryl Alexander to Release New Single 'Rise Up' on Sept. 26th, 2025
With "Rise Up" Darryl Alexander continues to build on his reputation as a dynamic force in contemporary jazz.
“The song title can mean different things to different people, depending on where each of us are at in our daily lives. For me it’s one of reflection, that as we rise up to start a new day, each of us has the opportunity and choice to either speak words of encouragement, healing, and empowerment to ourselves and others, or words of destruction and harm. It’s also a testimony of the danger of apathy and allowing things to take place that should not be occurring." The full album, titled “Morning Calls” will be released in January.
“Rise Up” introduces celebrated saxophonist Kenny Blake into Alexander’s ensemble, which also features Pete Tokar on acoustic piano and Rhodes, Wilbur Krebs on bass and rhythm guitar, and Alexander himself on drums, percussion, and keyboards. Together, they craft a richly textured soundscape blending groove, sophistication, and heartfelt emotion—aimed at resonating with both jazz radio and listeners worldwide." - Jazz Chill (September 11, 2025)
Darryl's music has been featured on numerous television shows, including Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America, E Entertainment, Lifetime, and Fox Business. His other passion is organizational development activities with nonprofits to reduce substance abuse in communities among youth.
"Rise Up" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, as well as other major streaming platforms.
Darryl Alexander Sr
DAP Entertainment LLC
+1 330-301-6580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.