MHS Building Systems Launches the New 150 Series: Lightweight Modular Prefab Aluminum Construction

MHS prefab-aluminum extrusion sections-150 series

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MHS Building Systems, an internationally recognized leader in sustainable prefab aluminum construction, proudly announces the launch of its next-generation framing innovation—the MHS 150 Series.Building on the proven success of the award-winning MHS 170 Series, the new 150 Series offers the same interlocking clamp technology, universal accessories, and structural performance—while providing a lighter and more versatile solution for modern prefab construction.A Smarter, Lighter SystemThe MHS 150 Series has been engineered for maximum efficiency and adaptability. Designed around 93 mm (3.66”) MHS Insulated Fiberglass Panels—with 1.50 mm (0.059”) skins and a 90 mm (3.54”) EPS foam core (max width 98” x 240”)—the system delivers superior insulation, durability, and structural integrity. Its aluminum extrusions are designed to seamlessly integrate with 2x4 lumber on the side or 4x4 lumber in the hollow channel, bridging the gap between advanced aluminum framing and traditional building practices.Endless ApplicationsThe MHS 150 Series is uniquely suited for a wide range of mobile, sustainable, and modular structures, including:• Mobility Solutions: Food trucks, refrigerator containers, mobile medical labs, emergency response units, and clean rooms.• Residential & Lifestyle: Tiny homes, mobile homes, kit houses, luxury cabins, modern metal furniture and resort villas.• Commercial & Institutional: Prefab school classrooms, hotel suites, office pods, and hospitality units.• Permanent or Temporary Installs: Removable container modules for trailers or permanent mounting with ease.Why Choose MHS Building Systems?MHS is distinguished by its:• Interlocking Structural Aluminum Framing – A patented, proven technology.• Prefab Modular Manufacturing – Supporting both residential and commercial projects.• Global Partnerships – Empowering builders, entrepreneurs, and developers to establish licensed MHS fabrication centers worldwide.• Sustainability & Quality – Delivering recyclable, durable, and energy-efficient products that meet the highest international standards.Invitation to PartnersMHS invites builders, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs to become authorized fabricators and installers of the new MHS 150 Series. By partnering with MHS, fabricators gain access to cutting-edge structural aluminum systems and the expertise to deliver next-generation prefab solutions across industries and regions.About MHS Building SystemsMHS Building Systems is an award-winning innovator in modular prefab aluminum framing technology. With decades of experience in sustainable structural systems, MHS continues to redefine how residential, commercial, hospitality, and mobile structures are designed, built, and deployed worldwide.MHS Building Systems has developed a brand-new Structural Aluminum Framing System—an innovative, code-compliant, and sustainable alternative to conventional wood framing used in Type V construction. Our system enables faster assembly, improved durability, and superior seismic and fire performance, making it an ideal solution for modular housing.We are actively exploring opportunities to export our technology and license our systems for the establishment of prefabricated modular home design and build facilities in other countries.

MHS has developed a brand-new Structural Aluminum Framing , an innovative, code-compliant, and alternative to conventional framing used in Type V construction.

