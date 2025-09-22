SPLEX Captures the Spirit of 'Latinos in Times Square' for NYC DOT, Elevating Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Two members of the SPLEX One production team review the camera feed while capturing performances on stage at “Latinos in Times Square.” The Mexican flag waves proudly above the crowd during the “Latinos in Times Square” celebration in New York City. Ecuadorian fans cheer with flags and fans during the “Latinos in Times Square” celebration, showcasing national pride and cultural unity.

SPLEX One produced cinematic video and photography of NYC DOT’s ‘Latinos in Times Square,’ celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

We are proud to support NYC DOT by capturing the richness of Latino culture and sharing it with broader audiences.” — Freddy N. Arias Jr., CEO of SPLEX One

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPLEX One, Corp., a certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE), was selected by the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) to provide professional video and photography coverage of the annual “Latinos in Times Square” event, held September 16, 2025 in Manhattan.Through cinematic video and dynamic photography, SPLEX One elevated the experience for audiences beyond Times Square, extending the celebration through broadcast media, social platforms, and community outlets. The cultural showcase, inaugurated by NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez, brought together music, dance, and traditions from Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.“We are proud to support the NYC DOT in highlighting the richness of Latino culture,” said Freddy N. Arias Jr., CEO of SPLEX One. “Capturing this event was about more than documenting performances, it was about creating an immersive experience that reflects the pride, diversity, and vibrancy of our communities.”The event, produced in collaboration with Zamora Live and the consulates of Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic, transformed Times Square into a stage of cultural unity. Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors joined the celebration, with performances ranging from Ecuador Ilumina Times Square and Carnaval de Barranquilla en New York to Boricuas on Broadway, Dominicana en Times Square, and México en el Corazón.As part of its ongoing commitment to public-sector media services, SPLEX One continues to provide professional production and advertising solutions for government agencies, educational institutions, and cultural organizations across New York City. The company’s expertise spans cinematic videography, aerial drone footage, photography, live event coverage, and strategic communications.About SPLEX OneSince 2007, SPLEX One has been a New York City-based MBE powerhouse, delivering cutting-edge media production, event coverage, and digital storytelling. Guided by the ethos “creative media for the public good,” the firm collaborates with public agencies and organizations to amplify narratives that drive growth and unity. Explore their journey at https://splexone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.